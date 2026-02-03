Only smell-o-vision will clear up what really ended this Trump meeting but it’s a very funny watch whatever the truth

US donald trump

To the White House now, where there was something about the way this meeting ended that caught peoples imagination – really caught people’s imagination – on Twitter.

Nobody knows anything for sure, obviously, and we never will. Well, not unless Idiot Musk or similar suddenly reveal they’ve invented smell-o-vision.

But whatever the truth, it’s a very funny watch.

I know there’s a lot going on right now but why the hell didn’t anyone tell me Trump sharted on live TV so loud you can hear it and the aides had to rush all the press out the room pic.twitter.com/NHTdOyDoRN — Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) February 2, 2026

At which point we are duty bound to point out it might just have been a squeaky chair.

Having said that, it doesn’t mean to say we haven’t watched it at least a dozen times already.

And here’s what these amateur Sherlocks made of it on Twitter.

That blonde behind him just barely keeping it together oh my god — Petemanteau (@Peter_the_Ellis) February 2, 2026

I thought this was an exaggeration but everyone’s reaction around him just confirmed it lmfaooooo https://t.co/BvCaH8mryj — MaceAhWindu 🇵🇸 (@MaceAhWindu) February 3, 2026

I had to put my headphones on but you can definitely hear the “brrrrrrrrrrrrkt” right between when that manlet on the right says “opioids” and “faster” — V E R S A Y C E (@CreepPhone) February 2, 2026

“Lady in green tasted it” has been making me giggle for days https://t.co/ajePaNsPkH — I Pray for the Carbz…From Day to Day (@sissythatpatch) February 2, 2026

@JoeBiden never shit himself on live TV. — We The People Are Failing (@SimpleBirdsFan) February 3, 2026

The aftermath says it all on their faces. They’re smelling HELL. 💩🤣 pic.twitter.com/YDzJ3wFvAz — United, Falcons and Liverpool (@EricSyfdroid1) February 3, 2026

There was always an alternative explanation of course.

Trump is panicking like hell. They kicked reporters out the moment the Epstein question came up 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ilIcuOC8tn — Parody Jeff (@BackupJeffx) February 2, 2026

Or maybe it was just the end of the meeting and Trump needed some executive time.

Just in the interests of balance and all that …

am i crazy or do i literally not see what yall are talking about… pic.twitter.com/TAgEb0CW6j — thank u, next 💋 (@gh0sst1n) February 3, 2026

What are you talking about? I’ve listened a few times and hear nothing. — NJ Conservative (@BBQNSweetTea) February 2, 2026

