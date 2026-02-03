US donald trump

Only smell-o-vision will clear up what really ended this Trump meeting but it’s a very funny watch whatever the truth

John Plunkett. Updated February 3rd, 2026

To the White House now, where there was something about the way this meeting ended that caught peoples imagination – really caught people’s imagination – on Twitter.

Nobody knows anything for sure, obviously, and we never will. Well, not unless Idiot Musk or similar suddenly reveal they’ve invented smell-o-vision.

But whatever the truth, it’s a very funny watch.

At which point we are duty bound to point out it might just have been a squeaky chair.

Having said that, it doesn’t mean to say we haven’t watched it at least a dozen times already.

And here’s what these amateur Sherlocks made of it on Twitter.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

There was always an alternative explanation of course.

Or maybe it was just the end of the meeting and Trump needed some executive time.

Just in the interests of balance and all that …

x

And also …

