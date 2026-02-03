The Guardian’s hilariously brutal review of the Melania movie was already good but the ‘correction and clarification’ was next level

US guardian melania trump

To the Guardian now, where the paper’s review of the new Melania movie was just as complimentary as you’d imagine.

It’s always enjoyable to read a film getting a proper savaging, and this one is right up there (well, almost) with the Observer’s magnificent deconstruction of Mrs Brown’s Boys back in the day.

Here is just a little bit of what writer Xan Brooks had to say about the film, directed by Brett Ratner (busy this week explaining how he managed to end up the Epstein files himself).

‘It’s one of those rare, unicorn films that doesn’t have a single redeeming quality. ‘I’m not even sure it qualifies as a documentary, exactly, so much as an elaborate piece of designer taxidermy, horribly overpriced and ice-cold to the touch and proffered like a medieval tribute to placate the greedy king on his throne. ‘It’s dispiriting, it’s deadly and it’s spectacularly unrevealing. ‘Ratner’s film plays like a gilded trash remake of Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest in which a button-eyed Cinderella points at gold baubles and designer dresses, cunningly distracting us while her husband and his cronies prepare to dismantle the Constitution and asset-strip the federal government.’

But it was the correction and clarification at the bottom of the review which really took it to the next level.

And just a few of the comments it prompted.

‘You can’t convince me this wasn’t an intentional “error.” This correction is FAR funnier.’

craig.l.millard ‘I give this correction 5 stars.’

sbellelauren ‘I legit just cackled lol.’

drheatherirobundamd

And it becomes the 19th Guardian film to get the hallowed zero stars (read about the rest here).

