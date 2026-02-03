Turning Point USA just announced their alternate Super Bowl halftime show and it’s the saddest concert lineup ever

Politics kid rock super bowl turning point usa

Kid Rock fans, rejoice. Your boy is playing the Super Bowl! (Kind of.)

Turning Point USA, the far-right non-profit responsible for the current mess oozing into every corner of the White House right now, is hosting an alternate Super Bowl halftime show.

The organization is staging this show in protest the actual Super Bowl halftime show, which features Bad Bunny, a global superstar with billions of fans.

Magas think Bad Bunny, an American citizen, is anti-American (maybe because he speaks with an accent?) so they want to stage an “all-American” show for their fans.

Here’s the lineup:

THE LINEUP FOR THE ALL-AMERICAN HALFTIME SHOW IS HERE! 🔥 Watch Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett THIS SUNDAY 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/xwurEhdB13 — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) February 2, 2026

Pretty sure Bad Bunny just racked up 10 million more streams in the time it took TPUSA to tweet out that lineup.

Not only is it a bunch of washed up has-beens and never-weres, it’s hard to even figure out where to get those channels that it’s streaming on.

No matter how the show plays out, it’s only a matter of time before Donald Trump is ranting about how the ratings for the TPUSA halftime show are the greatest ratings TV has ever seen.

Until then, these reactions perfectly sum up what the rest of us are thinking.

1.

Sponsored by Natty Ice and meth, probably — •□• Hedge Lord 🦔 (@RI_Fwd) February 2, 2026

2.

Shit gonna be weak as fuck. And MAGA isnt turning away from Bad Bunny anyway. They are going to watch Bad Bunny so they can complain. If you give MAGA the option of supporting their own or tearing down the “others”, those miserable fucks are going to choose the latter every time https://t.co/QjkGxc8Ypp — 🐢✨America Is Musty✨🐢 (@DragonflyJonez) February 3, 2026

3.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHABAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA stop HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 2, 2026

4.

This is so lame lmao https://t.co/HltYVq2hH1 — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) February 2, 2026

5.

6.

Like this if you would need to google three of those four headlines to know who they are — Reesephoria SQ (@Samiel_Reese) February 2, 2026

7.