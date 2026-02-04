Politics donald trump vladimir putin

Donald Trump had a wild take on Vladimir Putin breaking a ceasefire with Ukraine and it exposed exactly where his values lie

Saul Hutson. Updated February 4th, 2026

Apparently not content with taking a wrecking ball to his home country, Donald Trump took some time out of his busy schedule to help further the downfall of another sovereign nation across the Atlantic.

As Russia continues to attack Ukraine – despite both sides agreeing to a ceasefire last week – Trump’s promise to end the war within 24 hours looks even more ridiculous than it did at the time.

When asked to comment on the most recent attacks ordered by Vladimir Putin, Trump was acutely aware of exactly what was happening and when it was taking place. He just didn’t appear to have a problem with it.

Here’s what the President had to say.

Going out of the way to defend the autocratic leader of Russia seems like an odd take for the President of the United States. And yet here we are.

Trump’s defensive stance riled up the replies on Twitter.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2