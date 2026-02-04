Donald Trump had a wild take on Vladimir Putin breaking a ceasefire with Ukraine and it exposed exactly where his values lie

Politics donald trump vladimir putin

Apparently not content with taking a wrecking ball to his home country, Donald Trump took some time out of his busy schedule to help further the downfall of another sovereign nation across the Atlantic.

As Russia continues to attack Ukraine – despite both sides agreeing to a ceasefire last week – Trump’s promise to end the war within 24 hours looks even more ridiculous than it did at the time.

When asked to comment on the most recent attacks ordered by Vladimir Putin, Trump was acutely aware of exactly what was happening and when it was taking place. He just didn’t appear to have a problem with it.

Here’s what the President had to say.

Q: Yesterday you said Putin agreed to pause during the cold weather. Overnight those attacks started up again– TRUMP: It was Sunday to Sunday. He him them hard last night. He kept his word on that. pic.twitter.com/PhtpkhYtX9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 3, 2026

Going out of the way to defend the autocratic leader of Russia seems like an odd take for the President of the United States. And yet here we are.

Trump’s defensive stance riled up the replies on Twitter.

‘He kept his word’ is a wild way to describe bombing people the literal second your imaginary deadline expires. Only Trump could turn getting played on the world stage into a self‑own this loud. The bar is underground and he’s still tripping over it. — Intare Batinya (@GorillaExplorer) February 3, 2026

Rather than acknowledge that Putin flat-out lied to him, Trump chooses to fabricate a ridiculous story about a “ceasefire” lasting from Sunday to Sunday. It’s pure fiction, and it shows just how determined Trump is to justify Putin at any cost. https://t.co/ELqqchIgT3 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) February 3, 2026

Putin never keeps his word to Trump and Trump never does anything about it. Trump gets played like a second hand guitar at a thrift store. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) February 3, 2026

He was installed by Putin. It’s not even subtle. He can never say anything bad about his boss — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) February 3, 2026

Exactly what a Russian asset would say. — Manna (@OhMyManna) February 3, 2026

