Politics epstein Ian Hislop Peter mandelson

Ian Hislop on Peter Mandelson and people who said they had ‘no idea’ about Epstein is 2 minutes exceptionally well spent

John Plunkett. Updated February 4th, 2026

We can never get enough of Ian Hislop on these pages, and on Tuesday he was on LBC with Andrew Marr talking – what else? – Jeffrey Epstein, Peter Mandelson and much else besides.

In particular, what will happen next to Mandelson and looking back to a Private Eye cover in 2011 which was controversial at the time but gets more on the money with every passing day.

And here are just a few of the things people said in response.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Here is that cover, which has just gone viral on Twitter all over again.

And here is more of what Ian Hislop had to tell Andrew Marr.

Lots more Private Eye over here – and subscribe here!

Source @Haggis_UK