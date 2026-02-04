This Private Eye cover from 15 years ago has just gone wildly viral again and it gets more relevant with each passing day

News epstein private eye royal family

Amid all the extraordinary revelations coming out of the Epstein Files, it’s more than worth remembering that some of them are not revelations at all.

Because this Private Eye cover was published all the way back in 2011, and it’s just gone viral again for reasons which will presumably be obvious.

This is a @PrivateEyeNews cover from FIFTEEN YEARS AGO. pic.twitter.com/2SPVkydN8O — Arieh Kovler (@ariehkovler) February 3, 2026

Absolute oof.

And just a few of the many comments it prompted.

Private Eye often gets there first. Half it's contributors seem to be whistleblowers. — Blush Unseen (@TheMopingOwl) February 3, 2026

Leave it to Private Eye and The Simpsons to deliver justice… — John Bull (@John65Bull) February 3, 2026

If only government vetting had access to this sort of classified material. — Hugh (@Hughristics) February 3, 2026

Indeed, it was so on the money that some people struggled to believe it was real.

Is that real? — 1chf170pts (@1chf140pts) February 3, 2026

100% — Arieh Kovler (@ariehkovler) February 3, 2026

This is why I have a subscription to Private Eye. https://t.co/98ajfBEKyc — Son of Space Fella (@SonOfSpaceFella) February 3, 2026

