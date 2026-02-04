News epstein private eye royal family

This Private Eye cover from 15 years ago has just gone wildly viral again and it gets more relevant with each passing day

Poke Reporter. Updated February 4th, 2026

Amid all the extraordinary revelations coming out of the Epstein Files, it’s more than worth remembering that some of them are not revelations at all.

Because this Private Eye cover was published all the way back in 2011, and it’s just gone viral again for reasons which will presumably be obvious.

Absolute oof.

And just a few of the many comments it prompted.

Indeed, it was so on the money that some people struggled to believe it was real.

H/T @ariehkovler