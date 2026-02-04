Nigel Farage was asked if he’d debate with Zack Polanski and his Poundshop Trump response blew up in his face

Politics nigel farage Zack Polanski

Nigel Farage has made no secret of the awe with which he regards Donald Trump, and his Reform UK party have been shameless in aping Trumpian policy and election tactics.

And that extends to insulting your political opponents rather than debating with them.

Such was the case when the Reform leader was asked if he’d be willing to debate with Green Party leader Zack Polanski.

It came after Reform’s unelected head of policy Zia Yusuf challenged the Green man to a debate, but Polanski decided to aim rather higher.

And to suggest Farage’s response was a Poundshop Trump is to do a disservice to Poundshops everywhere.

WATCH: Nigel Farage rejects Zack Polanski’s request for a one-to-one debate “I generally find that if you pick a fight with a chimney sweep you get covered in soot, so I might just leave that alone” “But he’s got a fan club – all the heroin smokers and everything” pic.twitter.com/e5F6H80eV4 — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) February 3, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

This kind of thing would normally tank a career but for whatever reason no one seems interested in holding him accountable. Throwing insults whilst hiding, and people think this guy could lead a country? https://t.co/CuVL8FUzYu — Neill Prentice (@Neillbert) February 3, 2026

2.

He’s terrified — Alexander (@testosteroneHAV) February 3, 2026

3.

Hahahaha win so reform tried to get him to debate “Zia Yusuf” and instead Polanski asked for a Leader v Leader debate and Farage bottled it Ace — Henry Taylor (@Henry_Taylor04) February 3, 2026

4.

Translation: “I’ll stick to pubs and photo ops, cheers.”

Nothing says fearless like ducking a debate and making jokes from a distance. — Think Invest (@ThinkInvest_) February 3, 2026

5.

Nigel Farage rejects Zack Polanski’s request for a one-to-one debate. Farage has the markings of a coward not a leader. pic.twitter.com/3J2nmUcUSM — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) February 3, 2026

6.

You can’t run forever Farage pic.twitter.com/QggerOWAQQ — Green Shoggoth (@GreenShoggoth) February 3, 2026

7.

This is an absolutely awful look for Farage, does he not realise how pathetic this looks after Yusuf repeatedly challenged Polanski? https://t.co/CxFthyPOIu — ⸆⸉ (@crowningred) February 3, 2026

8.

farage is absolutely terrified of him https://t.co/DMjDkWLZe8 — Luke (@qLxke_) February 3, 2026

9.

he can’t avoid debate forever. i’ve said this before, reform will crumble under the pressure of an election run. it’s easy now, but they can’t avoid TV debates in that period and everyone knows Farage has no substance to what he says. — chelsazpi (@stephmudryk) February 3, 2026

10.

Confirms that Farage owes his success to our compliant softball media and that his whole argument would fall apart in a 1-2-1 debate https://t.co/bR50ZmgBDt — Nationalise Sainsbury’s (@thiswillsend) February 3, 2026

11.

I’m not a Green Party supporter but this hasn’t made Farage look good at all We can only be grateful that Churchill was nothing like Farage and rose to the challenges of his time It shows how far we have fallen when the prospect of the good fight is something Farage runs from — Lee Dechan (@leesdechan) February 3, 2026

12.

What a coward lmao @Nigel_Farage !! Cant debate leader-on-leader?! How are you supposed to run a country if you’re too scared to talk to other politicians? Get in the bin https://t.co/SDfQHfyvsf — Kendall (@NightAtKendalls) February 3, 2026

13.

Imagine being too scared to debate the leader of the Green Party — Tom | Anti-Fascist, Pro-Human (@TomRose) February 3, 2026

If you like it especially NSFW …

What a cunt this man is. https://t.co/QYzVFPk7zI — Richard Sefton (@richardosefton) February 3, 2026

Seems only fair in this case to give the last word to @ZackPolanski.

Farage running scared again. Hannah Spencer is coming for Reform and Labour is out of the race in Gorton & Denton. Lower bills, tax the rich, protect the NHS. We will win. https://t.co/vI41zGLxmG — Zack Polanski (@ZackPolanski) February 3, 2026

READ MORE

This Fox News presenter’s tale of a ‘packed out’ Melania screening was undone by a schoolboy error so basic it hurts

Source @PolitlcsUK