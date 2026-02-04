Politics nigel farage Zack Polanski

Nigel Farage was asked if he’d debate with Zack Polanski and his Poundshop Trump response blew up in his face

John Plunkett. Updated February 4th, 2026

Nigel Farage has made no secret of the awe with which he regards Donald Trump, and his Reform UK party have been shameless in aping Trumpian policy and election tactics.

And that extends to insulting your political opponents rather than debating with them.

Such was the case when the Reform leader was asked if he’d be willing to debate with Green Party leader Zack Polanski.

It came after Reform’s unelected head of policy Zia Yusuf challenged the Green man to a debate, but Polanski decided to aim rather higher.

And to suggest Farage’s response was a Poundshop Trump is to do a disservice to Poundshops everywhere.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

If you like it especially NSFW …

Seems only fair in this case to give the last word to @ZackPolanski.

READ MORE

This Fox News presenter’s tale of a ‘packed out’ Melania screening was undone by a schoolboy error so basic it hurts

Source @PolitlcsUK