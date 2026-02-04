People have been sharing what they SWEAR they saw, but don’t have any proof of – 17 unbelievable sights that beggar belief

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Even in a world where everyone has a smartphone camera at their fingertips at all times, sometimes weird things happen and you don’t get any proof it ever existed.

While this must be intensely frustrating for the people who witnessed them, it does make for a good story. Over on Reddit, user TabletopStudios wanted to hear all about these strange but true tales as they asked:

‘What do you SWEAR you saw, but don’t have any proof of?’

Here are the top replies that absolutely, definitely, without a shadow of a doubt, really happened…

‘I always used to snoop and look at my presents beforehand at Christmas. One year I found Streets of Rage 3 for Sega Genesis. It was in my hands and I looked at it. Come Christmas morning, no Streets of Rage 3 for Sega Genesis. This was over 30 years ago and I’m afraid to ask my mom what happened.’

-Cworth21

‘This sounds crazy, but I promise this really happened. I made toast and I was spreading butter on it. The butter was in a plastic tub with a plastic lid. I accidentally knocked the lid off the counter, and it landed (top down) on the floor next to my foot. I finished spreading the butter and turned to put the knife in the sink, and I elbowed the butter tub off the counter as well. ‘I shit you not, the tub landed upside down directly and exactly onto the lid, and it sealed itself closed just from the force of the fall. Perfect landing! It was awesome, but I don’t tell the story because it’s so stupid and no one believes it anyway’

-poo_pon_shoo

‘I was a fool riding my motorcycle at insane speeds on the highway. Came up fast on a car and they hit the breaks for some reason eliminating the timing of my planned maneuver. I swerved hard but I braced for a hard impact. As I looked down right before I closed my eyes I saw the front wheel of my bike pass through the rear bumper of this car as if it was a ghost passing through a wall then rematerialize on the other side. When I didn’t feel the impact, I opened my eyes and I was driving straight on an open lane, alive. So, either I imagined it all or I died that night and this is my afterlife (it sucks, btw).’

-Dadbodohyeah3

‘I have a neighbor of Asian descent who picks up his dog’s poop with chopsticks. I’ve seen it twice now. No one believes me.’

-_neon_salamander_

‘I once locked eyes with a complete stranger across a crowded place and we both reacted like we recognized each other… but neither of us had any idea why. ‘No words, no gestures. Just that instant “wait, do I know you?” feeling. We both looked confused, then kept walking.

I still think about it sometimes.’

-Narrow_Ad7337

‘Ghost kitty. Right after my cat died I kept seeing this shadow lurking around my living room that was the same level my cat would have been. Had that cat for 18 years so I like th think it was saying hi. But would happen very often and others saw it too.’

-Usual_Pin5537

‘I saw a walking tree while driving east on Hwy 10 in Arkansas just outside of Ola. I was about 19, it was broad daylight. I’ll never forget it. Some land was being cleared, probably for timber, and it was like the tree was fleeing. There wasn’t anyone out working, no machinery, so I know it wasn’t just falling. It was leaving. It’s crazy but I’ll never forget it.’

-Ok-Quiet-1528

‘In 2005 I was driving down a highway in the country between the town my parents live in and mine. It is about a 30 minute drive and it was late at night. I was very familiar with the road I had just driven by the county sheriff building. Another 3 miles down the road there is an “s” curve in the road. First to the driver’s side then to the passenger side. Just as the first curve begins there is a driveway that I would essentially drive straight into if I didn’t follow the curve. Next to the driveway there was a mailbox and an electrical pole that also had a light shining down on the road. Next to the mailbox there was something else that I didn’t expect. What looked like a little girl (6-10 years old) in a long nightgown looking straight at me. I assumed something must’ve been wrong, so I slowed down to help. I got close enough to see the blank stare in her eyes before she slowly dissipated. I came to a complete stop for what seemed like an eternity, shaking, hyperventilating, hairs standing up on the back of my neck. In actuality it was probably only a minute. I drove the last 15 minutes home in disbelief and barely contained terror. ‘Even today I am a man of science. I couldn’t have seen what I saw. But I did.’

-Silent_Effective_320

