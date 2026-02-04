Politics Jeffrey Epstein todd blanche

Trump’s deputy attorney general said ‘It’s not a crime to party with Jeffrey Epstein’ and it was a ‘yeah but no but’ visible from space

Saul Hutson. Updated February 4th, 2026

The United States legal system is a complicated and intricate apparatus that incorporates multiple branches of government, checks and balances, the Constitution, and trial courts.

And yet sometimes, if it looks like a duck, and quacks like a duck, it is a duck.

When Donald Trump named his personal criminal lawyer as the United State Deputy Attorney General, it wasn’t a great sign of things to come for the President.

It’s been a bumpy ride ever since, with nosy reporters and lawyers trying to understand exactly what, if any, connection there is between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein.

Things only got worse recently when the aforementioned AG, Todd Blanche, went on national television to defend hanging out with Jeffrey Epstein.

Here’s what the mastermind came up with:

Whatever he’s getting paid, it’s too much.

Blanche’s half-hearted defense drew many objections in the replies.

