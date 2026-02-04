Trump’s deputy attorney general said ‘It’s not a crime to party with Jeffrey Epstein’ and it was a ‘yeah but no but’ visible from space

Politics Jeffrey Epstein todd blanche

The United States legal system is a complicated and intricate apparatus that incorporates multiple branches of government, checks and balances, the Constitution, and trial courts.

And yet sometimes, if it looks like a duck, and quacks like a duck, it is a duck.

When Donald Trump named his personal criminal lawyer as the United State Deputy Attorney General, it wasn’t a great sign of things to come for the President.

It’s been a bumpy ride ever since, with nosy reporters and lawyers trying to understand exactly what, if any, connection there is between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein.

Things only got worse recently when the aforementioned AG, Todd Blanche, went on national television to defend hanging out with Jeffrey Epstein.

Here’s what the mastermind came up with:

Blanche: It’s not a crime to party with Mr. Epstein. pic.twitter.com/O6keHsnXnW — Acyn (@Acyn) February 3, 2026

Whatever he’s getting paid, it’s too much.

Blanche’s half-hearted defense drew many objections in the replies.

1.

New Trump admin slogan just dropped https://t.co/sIKcEIBrlE — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) February 3, 2026

2.

3.

Goal posts have been moved to fucking mars — Aaron W. (@aron_dub) February 3, 2026

4.

Are we fucking serious? https://t.co/Yu1KhgAUa2 — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) February 3, 2026

5.

This tells you everything about how casually powerful men excuse abuse, and why the victims are still waiting for justice. https://t.co/TOzRS1r8FD — Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (@RepYassAnsari) February 3, 2026

6.

You’re doing great Todd 👍 https://t.co/NEbKUHMu4f — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 3, 2026

7.