JD Vance said it was ‘so perceptive’ of Donald Trump to tell a woman reporter to smile and these women begged to differ

Saul Hutson. Updated February 5th, 2026

America’s favorite hillbilly-turned-Vice President keeps proving why he shouldn’t be allowed on live television.

In the wake of refusing to apologize to the victims of the ICE murders in Minneapolis last month, Vance took up another fine and upstanding cause: misogyny.

The Vice President wasn’t even asked about the incident in which Donald Trump asked CNN’s Kaitlin Collins to smile more, he just brought it up himself.

Clearly, he feels very strongly about the issue of men telling women to smile.

Ah yes, “Have some fun.” That’s what America needs right now.

Vance’s complete mis-read of the situation, and the room, and the world’s view of him and his boss, drew out a barrage of replies from women telling him what he can do with his smile.

And not just women either because the condemnation came from all corners, as you might expect.

