JD Vance said it was ‘so perceptive’ of Donald Trump to tell a woman reporter to smile and these women begged to differ

America’s favorite hillbilly-turned-Vice President keeps proving why he shouldn’t be allowed on live television.

In the wake of refusing to apologize to the victims of the ICE murders in Minneapolis last month, Vance took up another fine and upstanding cause: misogyny.

The Vice President wasn’t even asked about the incident in which Donald Trump asked CNN’s Kaitlin Collins to smile more, he just brought it up himself.

Clearly, he feels very strongly about the issue of men telling women to smile.

“Have some fun.” A tone-deaf JD Vance says that Kaitlan Collins should have smiled when asking Trump about survivors of rape and sex trafficking. Disgusting.pic.twitter.com/62xxb4YC5n — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) February 4, 2026

Ah yes, “Have some fun.” That’s what America needs right now.

Vance’s complete mis-read of the situation, and the room, and the world’s view of him and his boss, drew out a barrage of replies from women telling him what he can do with his smile.

And not just women either because the condemnation came from all corners, as you might expect.

Collins was asking the President a question about sexual assault. https://t.co/zVbUcLuXAn — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 4, 2026

J.D. Vance praised Donald Trump for telling Kaitlan Collins to “smile” in the Oval Office. He called it “perceptive.” She was asking about girls sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein. That’s the mindset. Dismiss survivors. Mock the journalist. Applaud the cruelty. pic.twitter.com/sKIFMPPHV6 — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) February 4, 2026

She was asking the president about how his Justice Department is upsetting survivors of a horrific child rape trafficking ring by failing to redact identifying information about them. https://t.co/cROcB2m8fp — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) February 5, 2026

She was asking a question about whether the Epstein survivors have received justice.

But Vance wants her to “smile and have some fun” while asking the president a question about trafficking victims. https://t.co/F2UmwbXpsI — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 4, 2026

Would it surprise you that in focus groups with women across the political spectrum, they consistently report that JD Vance gives them the ick. https://t.co/vB6dvTNzKp — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) February 5, 2026

“Have some fun” when asking questions about damning allegations of pedophilia that remain unanswered. MAGA, you picked a real winner here. https://t.co/DxVt5Q3O9x — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) February 4, 2026

She was asking him about Epstein survivors.

She was asking about women who were raped as children.

And these two are complaining that she didn’t “smile more.” https://t.co/dty0bWsAgl — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 4, 2026

Just because he’s a boot licker and butt kisser doesn’t mean she has to be. — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) February 5, 2026

