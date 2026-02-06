Pics congo donald trump

Donald Trump appeared to forget the Congo president’s name and when you see what it is it gets even funnier

John Plunkett. Updated February 6th, 2026

To the White House, where Donald Trump has been busy stringing words together in the hope that someone knows what he’s talking about.

Except his stream of consciousness came to a grinding halt when it came to introducing the President of the Democratic of Congo.

It’s fair to say his attempt to cover his tracks wasn’t entirely successful.

And while that was good …

… it gets even better when you find out the president’s name. He didn’t so much forget it as shit himself at the prospect of pronouncing it (and not for the first time, apparently).

To conclude …

Source @atrupar