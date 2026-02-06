Donald Trump appeared to forget the Congo president’s name and when you see what it is it gets even funnier

Pics congo donald trump

To the White House, where Donald Trump has been busy stringing words together in the hope that someone knows what he’s talking about.

Except his stream of consciousness came to a grinding halt when it came to introducing the President of the Democratic of Congo.

It’s fair to say his attempt to cover his tracks wasn’t entirely successful.

lol — Trump tries to introduce the president of the Congo but forgets his name pic.twitter.com/RPesKEqaOb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 5, 2026

And while that was good …

Please welcome… President… the Congo.

President The Congo, everyone!

I know him very well! – good brain best words Trump — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 5, 2026

Yeah, this thing didn't ace the cognitive exam. pic.twitter.com/olj4AZSYu9 — Mimzy (@MimzyNGB) February 5, 2026

You’d think the president of the United States would know… the president…he can remember grudges from 2016 but not the name of a sitting president — Babita (@babita1592) February 5, 2026

"You really are… You're a brave… brave man… Whoever the hell you are…" — ⚓ (@YankReb69) February 5, 2026

… it gets even better when you find out the president’s name. He didn’t so much forget it as shit himself at the prospect of pronouncing it (and not for the first time, apparently).

He didn’t forget, he just could not read the name on the teleprompter. pic.twitter.com/lOOObQpnQv — pog0121 (@pog0121) February 5, 2026

It’s on the teleprompter I don’t know the gentleman’s name but I’d bet my life on the fact that Trump couldn’t pronounce his name so he didn’t say it. Which is odd bc he worked so closely and hard with him to end the war with Congo and Rwanda. Perhaps that was a lie. Shocking. — Beth (@bethmeredithva) February 5, 2026

He saw this on the teleprompter and just straight didn’t want to try pic.twitter.com/N54HsnkC1Z — Read Panic at the Pump (@Cammanc1) February 5, 2026

To conclude …

Trump can’t pronunce the name of the President of the Congo. “The President, will you stand up, please?” pic.twitter.com/sXmdtxdXyG — Clash Report (@clashreport) February 5, 2026

Source @atrupar