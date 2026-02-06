Elon Musk said that money can’t buy happiness, and he’s right …but it can buy the world’s tiniest violin – 21 hilariously unsympathetic responses

Celebrity elon musk

Elon Musk’s merger of two of his companies, SpaceX and XAI, has boosted the value of his cash and assets to a reported $852 billion. That can buy a lot of hair transplants, nappies, and election results.

With the way that money makes money, Musk is on his way to be the world’s first trillionaire before the end of the year – and it seems he’s not happy about it.

We’d have been unsympathetic, but he added the sad emoji, so we know he must be really suffering.

Whether they believed he was feeling real sadness or not, internet users clearly hoped it was the case. The responses – understandably – contain some NSFW language.

it’s genuinely reassuring to me that this is the most miserable and paranoid person in the entire world https://t.co/XyM80tpX6u — onion person (@CantEverDie) February 5, 2026

hang this in the Louvre pic.twitter.com/0825GkK05N — Peter Twinklage (@PeterTwinklage) February 5, 2026

Does anyone sell subatomic sized violins? https://t.co/zqweNoR1Mq — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) February 5, 2026

You can’t buy happiness, but at least you can spend $44 Billion to publicize your midlife crisis. pic.twitter.com/rxrn4LIROC — _ (@SundaeDivine) February 5, 2026

If you ever feel bad about yourself remember the richest man on earth emo vague posts to 220 million followers because he has no actual friends or true relationships in this life and never will pic.twitter.com/LBuXJ9MPjg — Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) February 5, 2026

Guy hoarding three quarters of a trillion dollars is finally realizing he’s still a miserable piece of shit. pic.twitter.com/WWhDKYkgDD — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance (@AmoneyResists) February 5, 2026

Good news is he’s been miserable his entire life with a father-shaped hole he can never fill no matter what he accomplishes or how much he makes. Bad news is he’s taking it out on us. pic.twitter.com/fU26cad4Tn — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) February 5, 2026

Have you tried not being a whiny, miserable cunt, Elon? pic.twitter.com/aYyMS7JsG9 — Byron, the Grumpy Sociologist (@OhHowByronic) February 5, 2026

Whoever said “Money can’t buy happiness” couldn’t afford a platform and a yacht to cry on. So boo-hoo. — (@LucifersTweetz) February 5, 2026

