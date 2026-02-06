Celebrity elon musk

Elon Musk said that money can’t buy happiness, and he’s right …but it can buy the world’s tiniest violin – 21 hilariously unsympathetic responses

Poke Reporter. Updated February 6th, 2026

Elon Musk’s merger of two of his companies, SpaceX and XAI, has boosted the value of his cash and assets to a reported $852 billion. That can buy a lot of hair transplants, nappies, and election results.

With the way that money makes money, Musk is on his way to be the world’s first trillionaire before the end of the year – and it seems he’s not happy about it.

Whoever said “money can’t buy happiness” really knew what they were talking about

We’d have been unsympathetic, but he added the sad emoji, so we know he must be really suffering.

Whether they believed he was feeling real sadness or not, internet users clearly hoped it was the case. The responses – understandably – contain some NSFW language.

