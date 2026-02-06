Robert F Kennedy Jr claimed he’s found a cure for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and the internet lost its mind

News bipolar RFK Jr. schizophrenia

RFK Jr. just wants to help America get healthy. And for that, he should be applauded.

But the applause should stop as soon as he opens his mouth.

The leader of the Department of Health and Human Services gathered a crowd to announce his latest miracle cure. This one focuses on mental health, specifically how a keto diet will “cure” schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Here’s a clip of RFK Jr. hosting a conference that amounted to a live embodiment of your grandma sending you spam news links from her AOL account.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is now claiming a keto diet can “cure” schizophrenia and erase bipolar disorder. His evidence: “I saw a study two days ago.” This isn’t harmless wellness talk. People with serious mental illness are listening. pic.twitter.com/tKP6QQ8C9Z — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) February 5, 2026

Certainly eating better helps you feel better. But drawing a line from that baseline thinking to a cure for some of the most devastating mental health diagnoses is classic RFK Jr.

The off-base claims incited a variety of shocked responses online.

This guy is so dangerous, I hope that most normal people realize that. — 🥀_ Imposter_🥀 (@Imposter_Edits) February 5, 2026

Like Trump , repeats last thing he’s heard as truth. =MAGA — James Burns (@jimburns71) February 5, 2026

EVEN IF every other aspect of the Trump administration were normal, appointing RFK Jr. would, ON ITS OWN, be enough to make this the worst presidency ever. And that formulation also applies to any of dozens of uniquely appalling things that have happened since January 20th, 2025. https://t.co/ZRKTrC1Y24 — Tomos Doran 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🇬🇧 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 🇵🇸 (@portraitinflesh) February 5, 2026

This is dangerous. I’ve worked with many people with these diagnoses. The majority if not medicated are actively psychotic or delusional. Many are at risk of self harm or in some cases, hurting others. And I’d like to know what study he saw. I’m sure it wasn’t peer reviewed. — Heather P, MS 🇺🇸🦅 (@aeroladyny) February 5, 2026

I’ve spent my professional life researching schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. How could I have missed this? — Richard Bentall #FBPE @richardbentall.bsky.social (@RichardBentall) February 5, 2026

