News bipolar RFK Jr. schizophrenia

Robert F Kennedy Jr claimed he’s found a cure for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and the internet lost its mind

Saul Hutson. Updated February 6th, 2026

RFK Jr. just wants to help America get healthy. And for that, he should be applauded.

But the applause should stop as soon as he opens his mouth.

The leader of the Department of Health and Human Services gathered a crowd to announce his latest miracle cure. This one focuses on mental health, specifically how a keto diet will “cure” schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Here’s a clip of RFK Jr. hosting a conference that amounted to a live embodiment of your grandma sending you spam news links from her AOL account.

Certainly eating better helps you feel better. But drawing a line from that baseline thinking to a cure for some of the most devastating mental health diagnoses is classic RFK Jr.

The off-base claims incited a variety of shocked responses online.

