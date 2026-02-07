‘What’s the creepiest ‘glitch in the matrix’ that’s ever happened to you?’ – 19 completely unexplainable events

Life r/AskReddit

The Matrix has become so embedded in the international psyche that it’s something of a cliché nowadays, but that’s because it was so incredibly clever.

One of the ways we reference it is when something uncanny happens, as if the fabric of reality has a temporary bug and we could believe we’re living in a simulation.

They’ve been chatting about these strange occurrences on the AskReddit page after Trxxi asked this:

What’s your creepiest ‘glitch in the matrix’ or unexplainable thing that’s ever happened to you?

And lots of people chipped in with the things that made them feel like Neo seeing the same black cat twice…

1.

‘The amount of sheer coincidence in this one still hurts my brain. I received a voicemail from a hospital in a nearby town. I’ve never been to that town, let alone the ER, so I called. I verified my name and birthday and they said they had a record of me visiting the ER 48 hours before. I insisted I had never been there and both of us became concerned about identity theft. They asked me to verify the last four of my SSN and that also matched. When we got to address, that was way off. As it turns out, a man about 30 minutes away from me with the same birthday, first and last name, and last four digits of SSN as me went to the ER. Our phone numbers were only one digit apart and the person doing data entry had transposed the numbers and that’s why the hospital called me instead of him.’

–politicaldan

2.

‘Mine was a Dr Fate action figure when I was a kid. I was in our front yard throwing him up in the air pretending he was flying and one time it’s like it just never came down. I thought I lost it in the sun or something so I looked everywhere around me, but it just disappeared. This was at our farm and the yard was enormous. No trees or anything around me. I swear it’s like it just went into a portal or something and I never saw it again.’

–fartatwork

3.

‘Happened to me once. I was unloading groceries and I dropped a can and it rolled across the kitchen and disappeared. Interior wall, no door or stairs and we never did find the can.’

–Toledojoe

4.

‘This happened with my glasses when I was 16! I was head banging to Iron Maiden in my dining room. My whole family looked and they were gone, we moved every object. I had to call out of work and get emergency glasses. We checked many times and got rid of all the stuff in the room for selling, still never found them. Just lost to the ether.’

–keegums

5.

‘I grew up in a really, really small, remote town. One school, K-12. Everyone knew everyone. People hung out with people several years older or younger than them, even in school. We had an informal reunion for a bunch of people who all lived in the same city. There was one guy who I didn’t recognise, name wasn’t familiar, nothing. But there he is in all the class pictures for that grade. It just seemed so strange, as I knew literally everyone else in that grade (about a dozen people).’

–missbazb

6.

‘A friend of mine told me she’d lost some diamond earrings. I said ‘Again?’ Because I had a vivid recollection of having that conversation before. She said she had just got them so no she hadn’t lost them before. I was 100% sure we had a whole conversation about how she lost them and then found them in a really strange place, like on the floor behind the door in the guest room. She went home, looked exactly where I said and they were there.’

–whatsthedealcake

7.

‘When I was a little kid there was an old man who used to take care of me after school for several years. Fast forward to about 20 ish years later and in that time I keep in touch with him here and there. One night I had a dream that my grandpa had passed away and so when I woke up I called my grandpa and he was fine. Fast forward to about a week later and I happened to be near where I knew he lived and went by his place. I spoke to his wife and found out I missed the funeral by two days and he had passed away the night I had the dream. Always found that to be freaky.’

–Nowhereman2380

8.

‘Woke up screaming in the middle of the night. I had dreamed that I got hit by a car at the school bus stop. I was so terrified my mom said she would just drive me to school in the morning. I got to school the next morning and they told me this other kid in my class had gotten hit by a car crossing the street to get to that same bus stop. He died instantly, apparently the car was going like 85 mph in a 35 mph zone. This shit still haunts me. Happened when I was nine or ten. I’m 46 now and I still think about it almost every day.’

–drpepperfan69420

9.

‘For about one year, I had a series of very specific prophetic dreams. One about a job offer that a coworker got. One about a coworker breaking up with their partner. One about a coworker crashing their car. One about a coworker catching a bad cold/flu. It was weird that every single one was about a coworker and nothing to do with my friends and family. In each case, I told the person about the dream and in two cases, the thing had already happened (breakup and accident unbeknownst to me). In one case it happened two days later (flu). In the last case that happened two weeks later (unexpected job offer from a LinkedIn recruiter for the exact job that I dreamt about.). That person was the most freaked out.’

–PAXM73

10.