A far-right UK commentator made the bizarre suggestion that Trump could stand as an MP in the next general election – 17 spoiled ballots

David Atherton is a far-right commentator and self-proclaimed ‘journalist’, although it seems that his ‘journalism’ extends little beyond spouting dog-whistle tweets to his followers and offering his full-throated support for that other bastion of journalism, Tommy Robinson.

It’s doubtful that either of them will be winning a Pulitzer Prize for their endeavours any time soon.

Dave is also, naturally, a big MAGA fan, and he’s now suggesting that when Trump’s second term as US president ends, then there could be a future for him as a British MP.

Yep. Dave is off his rocker. Here’s the Tweet.

President @realDonaldTrump's mother is Scottish. At the end of his term in January 2029, a British passport in hand, it may be possible for him to stand as an MP. It may coincide with the General Election. — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) February 5, 2026

What a prospect! Of course, some of his kindred idiots were all for it.

1.

Love that thought – thank you for posting it – I wonder if Nigel would step aside so as not to split the vote …….. — Pete North (@petepanic3) February 6, 2026

2.

Please let this happen 🙏 We need him to lead our country and make it great again ❤️ — Soraya Wilson (@WilsonSora59154) February 5, 2026

The vast majority of replies, however, were less than convinced.

3.

This could be the most stupid thing I've ever read — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) February 6, 2026

4.

My god you talk some utter bollocks.

Anything for clicks. — Matt⭕️ (@mattleese101) February 5, 2026

5.

He'll probably be in jail before that gets to happen — Sasha (@sasha_a) February 6, 2026

6.

Great. Give him the passport, get him to come over. Then we can arrest him for his numerous crimes, not least election interference in the preceding years as well as extortion, corruption, and possibly war crimes. Have you thought this through? — Steve Keen #FBPE #RejoinEU 🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@surreyhillock1) February 6, 2026

7.

Trump isn't even as popular as a fart in a lift here in the UK. — Not The Messiah (@BRIANDOHER98226) February 6, 2026

8.

This is by quite some distance both the stupidest and most cringeworthy post I have ever seen in this putrid hate filled swamp. pic.twitter.com/HJcMmaJLPX — Damien Quirk 🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇪🇺🇦 (@damienquirk) February 6, 2026

9.