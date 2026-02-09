Politics donald trump MAGA

A far-right UK commentator made the bizarre suggestion that Trump could stand as an MP in the next general election – 17 spoiled ballots

David Harris. Updated February 9th, 2026

David Atherton is a far-right commentator and self-proclaimed ‘journalist’, although it seems that his ‘journalism’ extends little beyond spouting dog-whistle tweets to his followers and offering his full-throated support for that other bastion of journalism, Tommy Robinson.

It’s doubtful that either of them will be winning a Pulitzer Prize for their endeavours any time soon.

Dave is also, naturally, a big MAGA fan, and he’s now suggesting that when Trump’s second term as US president ends, then there could be a future for him as a British MP.

Yep. Dave is off his rocker. Here’s the Tweet.

What a prospect! Of course, some of his kindred idiots were all for it.

The vast majority of replies, however, were less than convinced.

