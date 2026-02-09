Elon Musk says he’s postponing his Mars project to focus on establishing a colony on the Moon, and the scepticism was visible from space – 17 ‘Sure, Jan’ responses

US elon musk space

Elon Musk – so-called genius – has made his name based on predctions of what he can achieve through his companies, SpaceX and Tesla.

Here are some of those predictions.

2011 – He’d have a man on Mars within 10 years. 2016 – Teslas will be full autonomous by 2017. 2017 – The second-generation Tesla Roadster will be in production soon. 2017 – There will be a million self-driving Tesla Robotaxis by 2020. 2025 – Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) breakthrough before the end of the year. 2025 – 10,000 humanoid robots equipped with AGI will be out in the world doing tasks for people by the end of the year.

You’ll have noticed that his success rate with all that remains at zero, yet this year has already seen him predict that his Optimus robots will be better surgeons than any human within three years, and he has advised people not to bother going to medical school.

Sure, Jan.

At the weekend, he announced his plan to ‘temporarily’ shelve the Mars mission for a moonshot – literally.

If anyone believes, firstly, that Musk is driven by the desire to secure the future of civilisation, and secondly, that he will be in any position to establish a colony on the Moon in the next ten years, or in his own lifetime – well, we have 10,000 robot butlers to sell them.

Elon Musk's SpaceX is delaying Mars plans to focus on an uncrewed Moon landing by March 2027 "We're gonna go to the Moon, we're gonna have a base on the Moon, we're gonna send people to Mars and make life multiplanetary"

He plans to build a mass driver, an electromagnetic catapult for launching rockets, on the lunar surface – although we’re not sure who died and made him king of the Moon with permission to build there.

Mass driver on the Moon or bust!

Time to go back to the Moon at scale

This plot twist makes his past comments – like this one – kind of awkward.

Reactions on Twitter included the parade of Musk sycophants with their blue ticks, hammering out praise from the safety of their mums’ basements. There were also some that were less complimentary.

1.

Can we stop entertaining these grifts

2.

Yeah, yeah, yeah. Yawn. The Lord of Bullshit. It's Mars, Mars, Mars! No, it's the Moon. Moon, Moon! No, it's whatever I think of tomorrow. Just keep the money rolling and the government contracts. I'm a genius, you know. My mother said.

3.

Elon, realizing people no longer believe his Mars fairytale timeframe, and trying to appear more 'realistic'.

4.

Elon Musk 2019: We're going to Mars.

Elon Musk 2021: No we're going to the Moon.

Elon Musk 2023: Screw the Moon. We're going to Mars by 2025.

Elon Musk 2026: Screw Mars, we're going to the Moon. Meanwhile, he's gone absolutely nowhere. — Unit Accord (@unit_accord) February 7, 2026

5.

He's saying anything to pump the price of his stocks, so he can dump on the gullible public

6.

Oh well, here goes that plan… for 2018 😀

7.

This is like your New Yorker parents promising you a trip to far away Las Vegas for a good time only to end up in nearby Times Square. Elon Musk is a fraud.

8.

Musk December 2024 "We're still re-affirming our timeline to send Starship to Mars by the end of 2025, and astronauts in 2027" One Year Later… "We're adjusting our focus to land on the moon by 2027" The Tesla $TSLA xAI X SpaceX Elon way

9.