Politics nigel farage

Nigel Farage proudly declared that he ‘can’t be bought’ and this A++ comeback was simply priceless

John Plunkett. Updated February 12th, 2026

Nigel Farage has been bigging it up at a Reform UK rally in Birmingham, just in case his Clacton constituents were wondering where he had got to this time.

In his big finish – well, we presume it was his big finish – the Reform UK leader proudly declared that he can’t be bullied and he definitely can’t be bought.

While we bow down to Farage’s obvious expertise on all matters bullying, there was something about his claim that he ‘can’t be bought’ that didn’t quite ring true.

And while these responses were all totally on-point …

… this one surely beat all the rest out of the park (while very much making their point for them).

Mega ooof.

And last but very much not least, this.

Never forget …

READ MORE

Nigel Farage wants to stop people working from home and of all the A++ comebacks Jeremy Clarkson knocked the rest out the park

Source @Nigel_Farage