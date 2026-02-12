Nigel Farage proudly declared that he ‘can’t be bought’ and this A++ comeback was simply priceless

Politics nigel farage

Nigel Farage has been bigging it up at a Reform UK rally in Birmingham, just in case his Clacton constituents were wondering where he had got to this time.

In his big finish – well, we presume it was his big finish – the Reform UK leader proudly declared that he can’t be bullied and he definitely can’t be bought.

I can’t be bullied. I can’t be bought. I’ve stood for the same principles for many decades. pic.twitter.com/VJNe4sIsXK — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) February 12, 2026

While we bow down to Farage’s obvious expertise on all matters bullying, there was something about his claim that he ‘can’t be bought’ that didn’t quite ring true.

And while these responses were all totally on-point …

Can’t be bought! Principles! Stop it, you’re killing me! — Florence Lox (@floboflo) February 12, 2026

Nine-jobs Nigel can’t be bought. https://t.co/FOcsM3WP9G — Jacob Collier MP (@JacobCollierMP) February 12, 2026

You absolutely can be bought and you're also a massive, throbbing liar. — – AKA The Intolerant Left (@_Wrevolution_) February 12, 2026

… this one surely beat all the rest out of the park (while very much making their point for them).

He can quite literally be bought for £69.67. https://t.co/wCmXaL5kZz pic.twitter.com/vrqbNRqaYq — Joe Mulhall (@JoeMulhall_) February 12, 2026

Mega ooof.

Such good symbolism of his grift as well. He will literally say whatever you want for enough money — Fredp2003 (@fredp2003) February 12, 2026

Kinda respect the choice of price tbf — Seb Wassell (@SebWassell) February 12, 2026

And last but very much not least, this.

For someone who can't be bought, Farage accepts a lot of money from various companies. See for yourself here:https://t.co/D1OCCoAaan https://t.co/LZpccIMQru — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) February 12, 2026

Never forget …

