Nigel Farage wants to stop people working from home and of all the A++ comebacks Jeremy Clarkson knocked the rest out the park

The people’s champion (source: Nigel Farage) Nigel Farage has revealed his latest plans to help ease the day-to-day burden on working men and women.

That’s right – he’s going to force people who currently work from home to get back into the office, whether they like it or not. Thanks, Nige!

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. People are not more productive working from home. It’s all a load of nonsense. pic.twitter.com/0SaYLsqhwH — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) February 9, 2026

We’ve already rounded up a whole bunch of our favourite replies over here, and there was no shortage to choose from …

Working from home gives people an extra 1-2 hours of sleep in the morning and an extra 1-2 hours to spend with their families in the evening. It also allows you to avoid ever having to interact with HR cat ladies, diversity hires, or other such cretins. This is a good thing. But… https://t.co/90iAnTeIHG — Endeavour (@RoyalEndeavour) February 9, 2026

Your claim isn't supported by data, and I'd rather trust the research than Nigel Farage. Remote work also slashes business overheads and emissions (yes, I know you don’t believe in climate science). Why are you so against people having a better quality of life? — Ineluctable Chris (@BoveFromAbove) February 9, 2026

Nigel Farage calls for an end to working from home and the focus on work-life balance "People aren't more productive working from home – it's a load of nonsense" Get to Clacton and clock in 40hrs a week.

We're not paying you 90k a year for nowt. pic.twitter.com/t8YD88vKl4 — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) February 9, 2026

He gave this speech on a Monday afternoon to a crowd overwhelmingly of retirees who will be completely unaffected. It's like crapping on future generations' prospects is all the Baby Boomers know. https://t.co/mYzf35Exda — Duncan Stott 🏗️🔰🇺🇦 (@DuncanStott) February 10, 2026

One of Farage's principle backers owns a substantial amount of office accommodation in London, Manchester and Liverpool. The value and rental income of that property has fallen sharply in the last two years as office demand has collapsed. Probably just a coincidence. https://t.co/OhkGP0Mclw — RS Archer (@archer_rs) February 10, 2026

This cunt (a man who’s spent the last 30 years working as a professional agitator), railing against people working from home and seeking a work life balance, cheered on by an audience of largely retired cunts. Vote these motherfuckers into office and this country is fucked. https://t.co/YWY7F290kI — Moog (@a_toots) February 9, 2026

… but our new favourite response came from Jeremy Clarkson (probably not a phrase you’ve used very often, either).

The former Top Gear man turned champion of farmers everywhere was responding to this especially on-point take from fellow motoring man, Richard Porter.

Working from home I've written 28 books, several TV shows, and created the number one podcast in its field. Now fuck off. pic.twitter.com/62qHVE043s — Richard Porter (@sniffpetrol) February 9, 2026

And Clarkson’s response.

Also. It’s really hard to have a cheeky wank when you’re in an office. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) February 10, 2026

Well, it brightened our day (the tweet, we hasten to add).

What about a less impertinent one? — Richard Porter (@sniffpetrol) February 10, 2026

Probably not wise in your case with an Amazon Prime film crew there. — Crypto Warehouse (@GibCryptoNews) February 10, 2026

Depends on the office… — Sunday Sport (@thesundaysport) February 10, 2026

Ooof.

And finally …

anti-WFH sentiment is something so plainly engineered by commercial landlords concerned about their return on investment, but conveniently it also corresponds with the british desire for everyone to be miserable all the time https://t.co/xdUPA80cgf — danny (@d4nnytye) February 10, 2026

