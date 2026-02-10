Celebrity Jeremy Clarkson nigel farage

Nigel Farage wants to stop people working from home and of all the A++ comebacks Jeremy Clarkson knocked the rest out the park

John Plunkett. Updated February 10th, 2026

The people’s champion (source: Nigel Farage) Nigel Farage has revealed his latest plans to help ease the day-to-day burden on working men and women.

That’s right – he’s going to force people who currently work from home to get back into the office, whether they like it or not. Thanks, Nige!

We’ve already rounded up a whole bunch of our favourite replies over here, and there was no shortage to choose from …

… but our new favourite response came from Jeremy Clarkson (probably not a phrase you’ve used very often, either).

The former Top Gear man turned champion of farmers everywhere was responding to this especially on-point take from fellow motoring man, Richard Porter.

And Clarkson’s response.

Well, it brightened our day (the tweet, we hasten to add).

Ooof.

And finally …

