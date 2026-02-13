Politics Liz Truss

Liz Truss has been discussing Britain’s worst PM and it’s not just an elephant in the room, it’s a woolly mammoth

John Plunkett. Updated February 13th, 2026

Like us you probably don’t listen to the Liz Truss podcast but this little snippet is surely worth 20 seconds of your time.

It’s the PM for 15 minutes in discussion with her guest Adam Brooks – no, us neither – and the topic they were talking about was Britain’s worst prime minister.

And it’s not just an elephant in the room, it’s a woolly mammoth. A giant herd of them.

And these people surely said it best.

Source @trussliz