Liz Truss has been discussing Britain’s worst PM and it’s not just an elephant in the room, it’s a woolly mammoth

Like us you probably don’t listen to the Liz Truss podcast but this little snippet is surely worth 20 seconds of your time.

It’s the PM for 15 minutes in discussion with her guest Adam Brooks – no, us neither – and the topic they were talking about was Britain’s worst prime minister.

And it’s not just an elephant in the room, it’s a woolly mammoth. A giant herd of them.

“He’s the worst Prime Minister we’ve ever had. And, probably, in my opinion, the most evil.” Do you agree with Adam Brooks on Tony Blair? Watch the entire exchange on The Liz Truss Show now. pic.twitter.com/dN7irJDh5j — Liz Truss (@trussliz) February 12, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Liz truss show talking about bad prime ministers 🤣🤣 is this a wind up ?? 🤣🤣 — big john the boshfather (@Johnfis08605918) February 12, 2026

2.

It would have been a bit rude of him to pick the most obvious one to be fair. — Florence Lox 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@floboflo) February 12, 2026

3.

The two most deluded people on this entire platform. Engaging in the most ridiculous pseudo intellectual bullshit imaginable. I’m only surprised they didn’t cause a gravitational singularity with their stupidity. https://t.co/ZYxkCpHbsq — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) February 12, 2026

4.

Ahahahha I was born in 1980, the best times I had growing up was under Blair.. it was a great time.. this is absolute nonsense All you lot do, is grift by talking down the country Pathetic bunch of traitors — Grayphil (@grayphil27) February 12, 2026

5.

Maybe remind him that you were also once the Prime Minister. — Jon Wiltshire (@JonathanWiltsh7) February 12, 2026

6.

No. The worst was NEVER elected by the voting public, only managed to last from 6th Sept to 25th October, managed to CRASH the economy by implementing the most right wing economic policy in 50 odd years and THEN has the audacity to claim a former PM’S pension of approx £120,000… — Gardening in Spain (@sullivansa1) February 12, 2026

7.

Two of the most stupid people alive, believing they’re relevant. — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) February 12, 2026

8.

“He’s the worst Prime Minister we’ve ever had” Meanwhile… pic.twitter.com/WP5TRRl9UQ — LfB (@LiveFromBrexit) February 12, 2026

9.

Oh don’t be coy @trussliz your position and title as worst ever Prime Minister is unassailable — TK (@TKbytesback) February 12, 2026

