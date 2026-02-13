Nadine Dorries tried to explain why she Jim Ratcliffe was right and it’s a mind-bending head wobbler

Politics Jim Ratcliffe Nadine Dorries Question Time

To the studios of BBC1’s Question Time, where this week’s guest representing Reform UK (just the one, you say?) was former Conservative MP and one-time culture secretary (ha!) Nadine Dorries.

Chemical multibillionaire and Manchester United botherer Jim Radcliffe’s outrageous ‘colonisation’ immigration comments were naturally up for discussion, and Dorries was keen to point out she thought he was absolutely right.

She had a few qualifications, though, and you surely won’t watch a better 60 seconds insight into the Nadine Dorries mindset.

Nadine Dorries of Reform UK defends Jim Ratcliffe’s disgraceful immigration remarks. His statistics were wrong, the substance was wrong and the language was wrong- but he was RIGHT. Errrh? Complete and utter gibberish. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/BkBcRsM874 — Deirdre Heenan (@deirdreheenan) February 12, 2026

Yeah but no but? Probably just no.

In fairness, Nadine has a lot in common with him as she is always wrong as well — Marcella (@cellah26bsky) February 12, 2026

Oh, ok. So 2 wrongs don't make a right but 3 wrongs do is it @NadineDorries https://t.co/BM3bCabwhy — KnowlesyKnows (@_KnowlesyKnows) February 13, 2026

Has she shut up about immigration yet? Every subject she blames on immigration. One trick party. — Steve M (@stevemor123) February 12, 2026

Just think in the past, people voted for her to supposedly represent them ???? https://t.co/ip3JYD5jat — tom (@tomoutthere) February 13, 2026

He got his words wrong, his figures wrong, his tone wrong… that means he was fucking WRONG Dorries!!! pic.twitter.com/U587VIxEVa — oor willireallyam (@willireallyam1) February 13, 2026

Source @deirdreheenan