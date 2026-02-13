Politics Jim Ratcliffe Nadine Dorries Question Time

Nadine Dorries tried to explain why she Jim Ratcliffe was right and it’s a mind-bending head wobbler

John Plunkett. Updated February 13th, 2026

To the studios of BBC1’s Question Time, where this week’s guest representing Reform UK (just the one, you say?) was former Conservative MP and one-time culture secretary (ha!) Nadine Dorries.

Chemical multibillionaire and Manchester United botherer Jim Radcliffe’s outrageous ‘colonisation’ immigration comments were naturally up for discussion, and Dorries was keen to point out she thought he was absolutely right.

She had a few qualifications, though, and you surely won’t watch a better 60 seconds insight into the Nadine Dorries mindset.

Yeah but no but? Probably just no.

Source @deirdreheenan