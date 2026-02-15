News donald trump MAGA

The White House posted images of Valentine’s Day candy hearts saying “Daddy’s Home” and the creepiness detector just exploded into smithereens

Michael White. Updated February 15th, 2026

You don’t need us to tell you that the Trump White House is a very strange place indeed.

So naturally they had to mark Valentine’s Day in their own special way – with weirdass images of MAGA-themed candy hearts and love notes.

There was…whatever this is.

And this.

And reposts of other administration figures.

But weirdest and creepiest of all are these mocked up images of candy hearts, one of which reads “Daddy’s Home” – a reference to one of the MAGA movement’s most bizarre kinks.

Which, you know, given everything in the news lately probably isn’t the kind of associations you’d want to be making. But what do we know?!

People online have been suitably creeped out by the candy hearts, especially.

