The White House posted images of Valentine’s Day candy hearts saying “Daddy’s Home” and the creepiness detector just exploded into smithereens

News donald trump MAGA

You don’t need us to tell you that the Trump White House is a very strange place indeed.

So naturally they had to mark Valentine’s Day in their own special way – with weirdass images of MAGA-themed candy hearts and love notes.

There was…whatever this is.

Made just for you 💌 pic.twitter.com/DhSgnGK1M6 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 14, 2026

And this.

And reposts of other administration figures.

But weirdest and creepiest of all are these mocked up images of candy hearts, one of which reads “Daddy’s Home” – a reference to one of the MAGA movement’s most bizarre kinks.

Send to your Valentine 💘 pic.twitter.com/FRbHg5yjkg — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 14, 2026

Which, you know, given everything in the news lately probably isn’t the kind of associations you’d want to be making. But what do we know?!

People online have been suitably creeped out by the candy hearts, especially.

I’ll never understand so-called alpha men who want to be spanked by an insane smelly orange elderly man. https://t.co/qFuAkpAWSR — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 15, 2026

Nah pic.twitter.com/t81vTuPd5I — Tara Dublin, Rock Star Author & Political Savant (@taradublinrocks) February 15, 2026

This official account reads like a pedophile’s diary. https://t.co/V7cNUyKSiz — Camille MacKenzie (@CamRMacKenzie) February 15, 2026

It’s becoming increasingly evident that the people in this administration have no concept of how insanely stupid and grotesque they look to every sentient, mature human on the planet. https://t.co/OvBXaSlk55 — Jennifer Erin Valent 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@JenniferEValent) February 14, 2026

Everyday is Idiocracy day in the US of A. https://t.co/WZgzf9UPRE — observer (@observer1810) February 14, 2026

And this is what republicans think is “alpha male”. — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 14, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/WhiteHouse