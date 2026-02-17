People over 40 have been sharing the things that young people think they understand but totally don’t – 17 life lessons that sneak up on us all

Round Ups Ask Reddit

According to the old saying, life begins at 40. But can young people truly understand what that really means?

To find out, Reddit user Root435552 decided to ask people further down the track of life about what lies in store. And they did so by posing the following question:

‘Redditors over 40, what’s something younger people think they understand but won’t actually get until it hits them like a truck later?’

Listen up, youngsters, to these wise replies from your elders…

1.

‘Younger people have some funny ideas about what qualifies as “old”. When they get to be the age that they consider old, and they don’t think they are old, then they’ll finally get the idea. 50 sounds really up there when you’re like 20, or so, but I’m 50, now, and I don’t feel old, at least not in the ways that I used to think defined an “old person”.’

-TheRoscoeVine

2.

‘To marry a good friend. Crushes fade. Bodies wear. But being able to come back from fights and laugh your asses off together at stupid shit lasts forever.’

-istariidust

3.

‘Time dilates. Years seem so long when you are young and so short when you are older. You do not in fact “have forever” to do that thing. Go do.’

-Chalky_Cupcake

4.

‘Take care of your feet, your teeth and your ears.’

-imp_op

5.

‘I think there were a lot of things I thought were “choices” middle aged adults made as part of growing up that made them seem less cool/ more sad to me at 20 (drinking less. Going to bed earlier. More practical clothes and hairstyles. Less intense sports) that are really choices your body makes for you and, while everyone has a different experience, there’s no escaping the effects of aging’

-BrilliantGlass1530

6.

‘Just because you are always there for someone and help them out doesn’t mean they will return the favor when you are in need. To figure out the difference between reliable friends and takers who won’t be around in your time of need, keep track of their patterns and keep track of how they talk about others and the stories in their lives. ‘Think of these things as data points. You can still be acquaintances and enjoy the company of the takers, but know it’s a oneway street with them.’

-terra_pericolosa

7.

‘That youth is wasted on the young.’

-Txrangers10

8.

‘How little your job cares about you. It hits everyone hard when they are suddenly fired after years of creating profit for someone.’

-TheDeadGeneral

9.