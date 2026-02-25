A man insisted this woman call him ‘Dr’ and his eye-bulging fury when she wouldn’t let it lie is an absolute treat

Twitter funny men

To Twitter now – no, stick with us – where this man was keen – very keen – that people address him as ‘Dr’.

In particular he was adamant that this woman call him Dr because, in his words, she’s ‘not his mate’.

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because it’s fair to say she wasn’t playing ball, and the eye-bulging fury she prompted is an absolutely delight, as highlighted by @I_amMukhtar.

And here is that exchange in full!

That burns so hard he should probably go and see a Mr.

Not you coming across Nigerian twitter 😭 — Lizza Flower 🌼 (@Lizzy7214) February 24, 2026

I've been stuck there for a while 🤣 — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) February 24, 2026

Could you imagine if those powers really existed and that fragile muppet actually had them! Look how he wants to do the most and ‘curse’ her for calling him “mr” with no capital. 😂 Dangerous man, indeed! — Simone (@Slimbo32) February 24, 2026

"Man of God" wishes death upon someone else for a perceived lack of respect. That is exactly why I don't respect him. — CyclingMikey the Unspeakable (@MikeyCycling) February 24, 2026

Once you discover Nigerian twitter you are stuck for life 😂😂😂😂 — Elizabeth (Author of The Luxpreneur) Solaru (@lizcakeemporium) February 24, 2026

