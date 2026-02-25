Twitter funny men

A man insisted this woman call him ‘Dr’ and his eye-bulging fury when she wouldn’t let it lie is an absolute treat

John Plunkett. Updated February 25th, 2026

To Twitter now – no, stick with us – where this man was keen – very keen – that people address him as ‘Dr’.

In particular he was adamant that this woman call him Dr because, in his words, she’s ‘not his mate’.

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because it’s fair to say she wasn’t playing ball, and the eye-bulging fury she prompted is an absolutely delight, as highlighted by @I_amMukhtar.

And here is that exchange in full!

That burns so hard he should probably go and see a Mr.

Source @I_amMukhtar