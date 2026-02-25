A mega Maga said Brits were thick in the wake of the Baftas row and this homegrown high-IQ comeback had everyone cheering

US baftas takedowns

We can expect the Baftas controversy to rumble on for quite some time, not least, it would appear, because of many Americans’ failure to get to grips with the reality of Tourette syndrome.

So much so that the whole of Scottish Twitter has been busy bodying our American friends into next year and beyond (and a very entertaining read it is too).

But we mention it again because of this particular mega Maga who, it’s fair to say, too more umbrage than most at Alan Davidson and the BBC’s Sunday night broadcast.

He even went so far as to appear to suggest it was all a conspiracy.

The BAFTAs mic’d up the Tourette’s guy John Davidson 😂 LIKE I SAID, they did this on purpose!https://t.co/gejrYWiiFL pic.twitter.com/qdnGGndLDZ — Anthony Brian Logan (ABL) 🇺🇸 (@ANTHONYBLOGAN) February 25, 2026

He got a fair bit of stick from Brits, it’s fair to say.

I do appreciate all the fancy ways UK people are insulting me. Using words straight out of a Harry Potter movie. — Anthony Brian Logan (ABL) 🇺🇸 (@ANTHONYBLOGAN) February 23, 2026

So much so that he was moved to say this.

I don’t know what the education system is like in the United Kingdom but it doesn’t appear to be that great. Some of you guys are room temperature IQ level at best. — Anthony Brian Logan (ABL) 🇺🇸 (@ANTHONYBLOGAN) February 23, 2026

And we mention that because it prompted this A++ comeback courtesy of @Documark and highlighted by @SuzJamieson over on Twitter which was harsh – very harsh – but may very well be extremely fair.

Oooof.

Some people in the USA are learning Scottish people are the wrong demographic to pick a fight with for a number of reasons. Can debate with anyone, educated people who also don’t mind a bit of mindless violence 😉😉😉 — Andy The Photo Dr ♿️ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@andythephotoDr) February 24, 2026

I think that comparing Donald Trump with halfwits is very harsh on halfwits. — Richard for Indy – 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🎗️ ♿️ (@Free_to_leave) February 24, 2026

He's ignorant, sure, but I think he's noxious, too. pic.twitter.com/gBsfoIXyXK — Chilled Bunny (@ChilledBunny23) February 24, 2026

Can Mark get an MBE? — Golf Drawer (@golfdrawer) February 24, 2026

Yes, yes he can.

READ MORE

Americans have been trolling John Davidson and the whole of Scottish Twitter bit back in magnificent style

Source @Documark