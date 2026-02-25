US baftas takedowns

A mega Maga said Brits were thick in the wake of the Baftas row and this homegrown high-IQ comeback had everyone cheering

John Plunkett. Updated February 25th, 2026

We can expect the Baftas controversy to rumble on for quite some time, not least, it would appear, because of many Americans’ failure to get to grips with the reality of Tourette syndrome.

So much so that the whole of Scottish Twitter has been busy bodying our American friends into next year and beyond (and a very entertaining read it is too).

But we mention it again because of this particular mega Maga who, it’s fair to say, too more umbrage than most at Alan Davidson and the BBC’s Sunday night broadcast.

He even went so far as to appear to suggest it was all a conspiracy.

He got a fair bit of stick from Brits, it’s fair to say.

So much so that he was moved to say this.

And we mention that because it prompted this A++ comeback courtesy of @Documark and highlighted by @SuzJamieson over on Twitter which was harsh – very harsh – but may very well be extremely fair.

Oooof.

Yes, yes he can.

