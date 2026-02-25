Americans have been trolling John Davidson and the whole of Scottish Twitter bit back in magnificent style

US baftas scotland

You won’t need reminding of the controversy that continues to grip the Bafta film awards after Tourette syndrome campaigner John Davidson could be heard shouting the N-word as Sinners stars Michael B Jordan and Delroy Lindo presented a gong on stage.

Davidson was there because a film has been made about his extraordinary life, I Swear, for which Robert Aramayo won the best actor prize at Sunday’s ceremony.

And yet it seems that some – possibly all – Americans still have a lesson to learn about what Tourette syndrome actually is, if the lack of understanding shown by many of them on Twitter is anything to go by.

Like this American, who you won’t have heard of.

If his tic made him stab people yall would figure that shit out — Akiresatmidnight The OG (@AkiresHenri) February 23, 2026

And this American, who you won’t have heard of either.

Black Americans do not go to Scotland.. they are hateful racists. You will not be safe there #Bafta https://t.co/RsZPseWxs8 — peaceful jay (@Jacintamathews2) February 24, 2026

And this American, who you most definitely will.

Jamie Foxx says the man who shouted the n-word at the BAFTAs “meant that s**t.” Read more: https://t.co/imokmYcWve pic.twitter.com/5RiTKeFaKc — TMZ (@TMZ) February 23, 2026

We mention it not because they are all such awful responses, but because it prompted basically the whole of Scottish Twitter to come out to bat on his behalf.

And never mind Donald Trump eyeing up Greenland, Scotland just owned the entirety of the USA and it was just magnificent.

1.

my whole timeline of people just not knowing what tourettes is. do yanks just get taught nothing at school except their national anthem — juan (@juasanalghaib) February 22, 2026

2.

I’d rather have Tourette’s syndrome than be an American with an IQ of 37 — (@_DIGB) February 24, 2026

3.

I’m Scottish and I don’t have Tourette’s. So if I call you a cunt it’s because you’re a cunt. — Granite Man (@GraniteDhuine) February 24, 2026

4.

Know-nothing yanks getting absolutely bodied by angry Scots who are more articulate, better-educated and much better at swearing than them is a twitter sub-genre I am absolutely here for. — Paul Fanning (@trivet1806) February 24, 2026

5.

You can have Greenland. But if you come for him, it’s war. pic.twitter.com/gnm7x5Urjc — P*** ‘Ace’ McQ**** (@Queenmachine88) February 23, 2026

6.

Absolutely howling at the Americans who are trying to go toe to toe with Scots. They will never ever win when it comes to ripping the pish. They have no idea it’s ingrained in our culture https://t.co/XbITSuCeMD — Sarah (@HMFC_1874_) February 24, 2026

7.

Dear poppy, Go and take your face for a shite, Yours sincerely Scotland https://t.co/7WK1I9RBqc — Billy_Mac (@bluebellsrblu) February 23, 2026

8.

If today has taught me anything, it’s that Americans truly are the most wilfully, ignorant people on this planet. They really don’t want to be educated. Happy as a pig in shit to be stupid as fuck. (My American friends excluded) — NatMac (@NnatMmac) February 23, 2026

9.

They think people in the UK have American history as a subject in school, no wonder they can’t understand Tourette’s syndrome ‍♀️ https://t.co/E0zpMdQVQR — kraff (@KraffK59101) February 24, 2026

10.

I have an apology of my own to make. 24 hours ago I did not fully appreciate just how stupid and moronic large numbers of Americans are. No wonder their average IQ and literacy rates are flatlining. https://t.co/TfcH4tdVsb — Mark Hirst (@Documark) February 24, 2026

11.

War between Scottish people & Americans started with World Cup prices. It ramped up with the McTominay v Pulisic debate & Wilfried Nancy being shite. It’s now gone nuclear as they come for national legend John Davidson. A nation united against the gun toting bellends. — Mark Nelson (@marknelsoncomic) February 23, 2026

