Americans have been trolling John Davidson and the whole of Scottish Twitter bit back in magnificent style

February 25th, 2026

You won’t need reminding of the controversy that continues to grip the Bafta film awards after Tourette syndrome campaigner John Davidson could be heard shouting the N-word as Sinners stars Michael B Jordan and Delroy Lindo presented a gong on stage.

Davidson was there because a film has been made about his extraordinary life, I Swear, for which Robert Aramayo won the best actor prize at Sunday’s ceremony.

And yet it seems that some – possibly all – Americans still have a lesson to learn about what Tourette syndrome actually is, if the lack of understanding shown by many of them on Twitter is anything to go by.

Like this American, who you won’t have heard of.

And this American, who you won’t have heard of either.

And this American, who you most definitely will.

We mention it not because they are all such awful responses, but because it prompted basically the whole of Scottish Twitter to come out to bat on his behalf.

And never mind Donald Trump eyeing up Greenland, Scotland just owned the entirety of the USA and it was just magnificent.

