Eyes down for Trump BS Bingo, as he claims he ended the war between Kosovo and ‘Servia’ – 17 generous helpings of chinny reckon

US donald trump

It was inevitable that Trump’s State of the Union address would include a hefty dose of utter BS, and in that respect we were certainly not disappointed.

He boasted about lowering the cost of living. Our survey says “Absolute tosh!”

Prices are not “down” for Americans. While Trump and his billionaire friends get richer, working families are stretching every dollar to cover food, rent, and gas. He needs to come back to reality and work with us to actually bring down costs. [image or embed] — Captain Mark Kelly (@captmarkkelly.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 3:24 AM

Unsurprisingly, he lied about his tariffs, which have rightly been ruled to be illegal by the Supreme Court.

lmao Trump awkwardly slides into the gassing up tariffs part of his State of the Union speech. Note the lack of applause from Republicans. [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) February 25, 2026 at 2:46 AM

Trump also continued his ‘I want a Nobel Peace Prize’ discourse with a list of places in which he has supposedly ended or prevented wars, and he demonstrated his stellar grasp of geography by adding ‘Kosovo and Servia’ to the list.

The war between Kosovo and Serbia lasted from 1998 to 1999, and while relations remain difficult, Trump hasn’t been involved in any recent diplomatic efforts to improve them.

Internet side-eye occurred, and these comments summed it up.

"Those are two of the girls at Mar-a-Lago. Terrible feud between the two of them. I ended it." — Hagen Patrick (@hagen-patrick.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 3:30 AM

Dang it, I had Zootopia and Narnia on my bingo card — Pages & Coffee (@feministvixen27.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 3:31 AM

Oh god he will take credit for peace between Mordor and Gondor. — 4jim (@4jim.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 4:02 AM

