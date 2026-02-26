Politics Iran JD Vance weapons of mass destruction

JD Vance explained why the US is threatening Iran and it was an eye-opening case of deja vu all over again

Saul Hutson. Updated February 26th, 2026

It’s always dangerous when the White House lets JD Vance off the leash, emerging from the dark like a toddler who’s just had way too many Haribos.

At his latest public apppearance, the Vice President was speaking to negotiations between the US and Iran when he brought up nuclear weapons, and it’s fair to say his phrasing raised red flags. A lot of red flags.

The US has been down this path before and dragged the rest of the world with it. Faulty evidence and nuclear weapons as justification for a military attack doesn’t end well for anyone.

Vance’s preemptive rationale for attacking an already fragile region caught the attention of everyone on Twitter.

