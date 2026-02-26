Twitter Piers Morgan Tommy Robinson
Piers Morgan had the very best response to Tommy Robinson’s bigoted trolling and had everyone cheering
To the world – briefly – of Tommy Robinson wannabe Stephen Yaxley-Lennon who took aim at Piers Morgan with some characteristically bigoted trolling on Twitter.
Not sure what exactly why Moragn was at the front of Robinson’s mind (such as it is) but anyway. Probably just the usual, by the looks of it.
You wanker @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/MZiw2R0Wqh
— Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) February 25, 2026
And also.
Never forget https://t.co/qUgQU7qTmz pic.twitter.com/squJooIUmU
— Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) February 25, 2026
Not exactly Orson Welles, is he?
And we mention it because Morgan’s response was of the A++ variety.
I may be a wanker, BottleJob (and I bow to your expertise in this area) – but at least I’m not a gutless wanker. Either grow a pair and come on my show to debate me face to face, or pipe down with your cowardly keyboard warrior insults.
What are you scared of? https://t.co/0wjkrmAXWv
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 26, 2026
And also.
Scared of needles, scared of my show… is there anything you’re not scared of? 🤣 https://t.co/1SuOm0h7Ow
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 26, 2026
Boom.
FINISH him so the world can see, what a twat he is.
Do it for England Piers.
— Squeeko (@squeeko_1) February 26, 2026
