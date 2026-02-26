Twitter Piers Morgan Tommy Robinson

Piers Morgan had the very best response to Tommy Robinson’s bigoted trolling and had everyone cheering

Poke Reporter. Updated February 26th, 2026

To the world – briefly – of Tommy Robinson wannabe Stephen Yaxley-Lennon who took aim at Piers Morgan with some characteristically bigoted trolling on Twitter.

Not sure what exactly why Moragn was at the front of Robinson’s mind (such as it is) but anyway. Probably just the usual, by the looks of it.

And also.


Not exactly Orson Welles, is he?

And we mention it because Morgan’s response was of the A++ variety.

And also.

Boom.

