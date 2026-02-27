Politics economy JD Vance joe biden

Fox News called out JD Vance on America’s poor economy and his comeback was as wearisome as it was predictable

Saul Hutson. Updated February 27th, 2026

Donald Trump, JD Vance, and the rest of the current White House administration rode into town on a wave of momentum. It was all based on one thing: anything’s better than Joe Biden.

Well, here we are over a year later, and they’re still trying to ride that wave, but it looks like JD Vance just wiped out.

Vance was on his home turf, expecting softball questions from his friends on Fox News, when he was confronted with some ugly polling numbers on the economy.

His response was swift. It was also tiresomely familiar.

It’s alarming how comfortable he is going back to the same excuse for his adminstration’s poor performance.

How long is he going to trot out Biden as a reason for his and his team’s inability to fix what’s troubling Americans?

One thing is clear, the longer he does it, the more annoyed the people of Twitter will get.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

