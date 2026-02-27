Fox News called out JD Vance on America’s poor economy and his comeback was as wearisome as it was predictable

Politics economy JD Vance joe biden

Donald Trump, JD Vance, and the rest of the current White House administration rode into town on a wave of momentum. It was all based on one thing: anything’s better than Joe Biden.

Well, here we are over a year later, and they’re still trying to ride that wave, but it looks like JD Vance just wiped out.

Vance was on his home turf, expecting softball questions from his friends on Fox News, when he was confronted with some ugly polling numbers on the economy.

His response was swift. It was also tiresomely familiar.

Fox News presents JD Vance with a bunch of polls showing Trump is as much as 19 points underwater on the economy. Vance’s response is to deflect by claiming “the Biden administration left us a disaster of an economy.” pic.twitter.com/6cYz5wAlXS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2026

It’s alarming how comfortable he is going back to the same excuse for his adminstration’s poor performance.

How long is he going to trot out Biden as a reason for his and his team’s inability to fix what’s troubling Americans?

One thing is clear, the longer he does it, the more annoyed the people of Twitter will get.

1.

Been in office over a year and still blaming Joe Biden. That’s how bad your policies are you gonna blame him next year too? https://t.co/v0c4ydpvOj — WeThePeople🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@PrincessBravato) February 25, 2026

2.

Over a year into it and it’s still Bidens fault? Last night Trump was touting how great the economy was? Which is it? Is it bad and Bidens fault or great as Trump claims? — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) February 25, 2026

3.

It’s been over a year.. the Blame Biden and Democrats is over.. you MAGA control all three branches of government! You own this mess.. https://t.co/LSUjsulePn — Christine Caston (@CastonChris) February 25, 2026

4.

I just don’t understand why people think this guy is good at politics. He’s just so unlikable https://t.co/m6xWvEJVlY — Armando (@ArmandoNDK) February 25, 2026

5.

It’s been 13 months. @JDVance when will you stop deflecting and blaming? — Gulliver Gadfly (@GulliverGadfly) February 25, 2026

6.

7.