Donald Trump went full Lord Farquaad from ‘Shrek’ in his announcement of the attack against Iran and it would be funny if it were not so unbelievably grim

Michael White. Updated February 28th, 2026

FIFA Peace Prize recipient and Board of Peace chairman-for-life Donald Trump this weekend committed US troops to an attack on Iran, in a joint operation with Israel.

As bombs started falling in Tehran and across the Middle East, Trump delivered a statement on Friday night announcing the US role in the attack.

And one line from the address has gone viral for grimly comic reasons.

Trump’s line is: “The lives of American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties — that often happens in war.”

And it brought to mind a rally speech from another much-mocked leader, Lord Farquaad from Shrek, who memorably told his subjects: “Some of you may die, but it’s a sacrifice I am willing to make.”

The joke has not been lost on observers this weekend.

Elsewhere, outside of the MAGA sphere, the response to the US involvement in the Iran strikes continues to be a mixture of ‘WTF?’, ‘how did we get here?’ and ‘what happens next?’

Source: Twitter/X/ReallyAmerican1