Donald Trump went full Lord Farquaad from ‘Shrek’ in his announcement of the attack against Iran and it would be funny if it were not so unbelievably grim

FIFA Peace Prize recipient and Board of Peace chairman-for-life Donald Trump this weekend committed US troops to an attack on Iran, in a joint operation with Israel.

As bombs started falling in Tehran and across the Middle East, Trump delivered a statement on Friday night announcing the US role in the attack.

President Donald J. Trump on the United States military combat operations in Iran: pic.twitter.com/LimJmpLkgZ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 28, 2026

And one line from the address has gone viral for grimly comic reasons.

BREAKING: In a stunning moment, Trump announces war with Iran, stating "The lives of American heroes will be lost… that often happens in war." Not approved by Congress.pic.twitter.com/EB5sk04gOk — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) February 28, 2026

Trump’s line is: “The lives of American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties — that often happens in war.”

And it brought to mind a rally speech from another much-mocked leader, Lord Farquaad from Shrek, who memorably told his subjects: “Some of you may die, but it’s a sacrifice I am willing to make.”

“Some of you may die, but it’s a sacrifice I am willing to make.” https://t.co/MWtqHTJAEi pic.twitter.com/n7ymx3dwFa — _ (@SundaeDivine) February 28, 2026

The joke has not been lost on observers this weekend.

Woke up in the middle of the night to Trump openly going full Farquaad. https://t.co/C1ESDO5MoN pic.twitter.com/PCCtmuIAKI — Philip DeFranco 👊🏻 (@PhillyD) February 28, 2026

We really got Farquaad leading us into war https://t.co/vbjLAGOeH6 pic.twitter.com/E9eIClXYt6 — Joke 🤌 (@Joke_N_E) February 28, 2026

feels like we’re at a point of no return when the president is making lord farquaad esque remarks after illegally bombing a country https://t.co/rzOEXoAfOI — 😐 (@00selm) February 28, 2026

Elsewhere, outside of the MAGA sphere, the response to the US involvement in the Iran strikes continues to be a mixture of ‘WTF?’, ‘how did we get here?’ and ‘what happens next?’

This is the official death of the US constitution. Blatantly. Whatever happened to the war powers act? https://t.co/DqQIgWIz4q — Ben Magrane (@ben_magrane) February 28, 2026

Look, I would love to see regime change in Iran. The Iranian people deserve to live free from persecution and oppression. But the United States is currently run by wildly incompetent people who lie to Americans constantly and ignore Congress and Judges. Trump campaigned on the… — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) February 28, 2026

Barack Obama reached a deal that prevented Iran from getting a nuclear weapon. Trump ripped up that deal. Now we are at war with Iran to prevent it from getting a nuclear weapon. — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) February 28, 2026

If Trump really wants to destroy Iran he should go be its president for a few months. — _ (@SundaeDivine) February 28, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/ReallyAmerican1