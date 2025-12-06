News donald trump FIFA world cup

Donald Trump won the first “FIFA Peace Prize” at the World Cup draw – 21 reactions worthy of the Nobel

Michael White. Updated December 6th, 2025

Donald Trump, as he tells us repeatedly, is the Peace President (hey, stop sniggering down the back; we said “PEACE” President).

As he waits another year to learn if he has won the Nobel Peace Prize, the US president can make do with FIFA’s inaugural Peace Prize.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino presented Trump with the trophy and medal at Friday’s World Cup draw in Washington DC, citing Trump’s actions to “promote peace and unity around the world”.

.

Then, of course, Trump got to celebrate by dancing to his favourite Very Big Manly song, ‘YMCA’.
.

True to form, people on social media have been laughing/mocking/crying/rubbing their eyes in disbelief since. Here are some of the best reactions.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2