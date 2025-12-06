Donald Trump won the first “FIFA Peace Prize” at the World Cup draw – 21 reactions worthy of the Nobel

News donald trump FIFA world cup

Donald Trump, as he tells us repeatedly, is the Peace President (hey, stop sniggering down the back; we said “PEACE” President).

As he waits another year to learn if he has won the Nobel Peace Prize, the US president can make do with FIFA’s inaugural Peace Prize.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino presented Trump with the trophy and medal at Friday’s World Cup draw in Washington DC, citing Trump’s actions to “promote peace and unity around the world”.

US President Donald Trump is awarded the first Fifa Peace Prize by Gianni Infantino. pic.twitter.com/reQifFJFBz — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 5, 2025

“It is presented annually on behalf of the billions of football loving people from around the world to distinguish an individual who exemplifies an unwavering commitment to balancing peace and unity throughout the world through their notable leadership and action. And therefore,… pic.twitter.com/xnfM4AeVq8 — Acyn (@Acyn) December 5, 2025

Then, of course, Trump got to celebrate by dancing to his favourite Very Big Manly song, ‘YMCA’.

they literally gave him a fake prize and played his favorite songs and had dancers for him. it’s like a bar mitzvah https://t.co/jqNetSfsEm — Sam Stein (@samstein) December 5, 2025

True to form, people on social media have been laughing/mocking/crying/rubbing their eyes in disbelief since. Here are some of the best reactions.

Never, ever, ever, ever in the entire history of humanity has one human being’s ego needed to be stroked so much. It’s so fucking pathetic. And shame, shame, shame on all the ego strokers. https://t.co/rbD9vCd2e3 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 5, 2025

Hahahaha He’s like a fat kid getting a participation trophy for most enthusiastic kickball player.

pic.twitter.com/sZrq7xrWfY — Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) December 5, 2025

This is the most embarrassing thing to happen in the history of football. https://t.co/uHzpXFDeew — Rebekka (@rebekkarnold) December 5, 2025

Like what are we even doing anymore as a country? People can’t afford groceries and this loser is getting fake medals and awards for doing absolutely nothing pic.twitter.com/Cd5WUq91xR — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) December 5, 2025

So embarrassing for everyone. Embarrassing for us that our president constantly needs to be told he’s a special, special boy. Embarrassing for FIFA that they did it. https://t.co/XjIauxsQCh — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) December 5, 2025

How I handle my toddler when she loses the up the stairs race… https://t.co/RPUX7ZzWRn — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) December 5, 2025

Why does the FIFA Peace Prize trophy look like the world being dragged into hell pic.twitter.com/H49CMBu1R2 — Football Ramble (@FootballRamble) December 5, 2025

Let us be very clear: this baby’s rattle is not awarded “on behalf of billions of fans around the world”, as @FIFAcom claims. It’s nothing more than an ego-stroking stunt. This is a deeply troubling day for football & FIFA. pic.twitter.com/PJSC7DfZhL — Football Supporters Europe (@FansEurope) December 5, 2025

Wait does he think he just got the Nobel peace prize https://t.co/yps9alAO5Z — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) December 5, 2025

