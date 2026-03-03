Marco Rubio’s brain-melting explanation of why America attacked Iran had people hollering into next year with disbelief

US Iran Marco rubio

As the world continues to get its head around Donald Trump plunging basically the entire Middle East into war, it was only reasonable to ask his Secretary of State Marco Rubio precisely why America attacked Iran.

Surely this would be a line they’ve gone over countless times in their head to reassure everyone it wasn’t just, you know, done on a whim or anything like that.

And Rubio’s brain-melting explanation was the very opposite of reassuring, some kind of bizarre Trumpian logic that had people hollering into next year with disbelief.

Rubio: There was absolutely an imminent threat and it was that we knew that if Iran was attacked and we believe that they would be attacked, that they would immediately come after us and we were not going to sit there and absorb a blow pic.twitter.com/jFDc38ttKR — Acyn (@Acyn) March 2, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

This is the most insane and absurd definition of an ‘imminent threat’ I have ever heard in my life. Our ally and proxy, Israel, that we arm and fund, was about to illegally attack Iran so we joined in the attack because that illegal attack would have led to an attack on us https://t.co/MvzldUKryG — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 2, 2026

What? So the ‘preemptive threat’ was based on prior knowledge that (presumably) Israel was going to attack Iran? This is nuts. https://t.co/n2knj15Qyr — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 2, 2026

Be right back. Gonna punch my neighbor before he can punch me back for punching him. — Just Jack (@7Veritas4) March 3, 2026

So the logic is: we knew Israel was going to attack Iran, we knew Iran would retaliate against the US because of it—so instead of stopping Israel from attacking Iran, we attacked Iran first to prevent the retaliation we knew Israel’s attack would trigger. Incredible. https://t.co/nD3scrrUx4 — jasper nathaniel (@infinite_jaz) March 2, 2026

So he’s flat out telling us that we’re in a war with Iran because Israel forced our hand. This is basically the worst possible thing he could have said. https://t.co/68cs255Zoj — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 2, 2026

Ummm… “We knew an attack was imminent because we knew Iran would retaliate after being attacked” does not make sense. We preemptively attacked you because we knew you’d attack if you were attacked. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YPYCMTmOD4 — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) March 2, 2026

