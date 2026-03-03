US Iran Marco rubio

Marco Rubio’s brain-melting explanation of why America attacked Iran had people hollering into next year with disbelief

John Plunkett. Updated March 3rd, 2026

As the world continues to get its head around Donald Trump plunging basically the entire Middle East into war, it was only reasonable to ask his Secretary of State Marco Rubio precisely why America attacked Iran.

Surely this would be a line they’ve gone over countless times in their head to reassure everyone it wasn’t just, you know, done on a whim or anything like that.

And Rubio’s brain-melting explanation was the very opposite of reassuring, some kind of bizarre Trumpian logic that had people hollering into next year with disbelief.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2