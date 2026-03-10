US donald trump Iran

Donald Trump said it was more fun to sink ships than capture them and the Maga response is a terrifying sign of where we are now

John Plunkett. Updated March 10th, 2026

Donald Trump’s been addressing Republican lawmakers in Florida, where the topic of his war on Iran was naturally at the top of the agenda.

Along with the scores of people – many of them children – killed when a Tehran school was hit by a US tomahawk missile, Trump’s military has also sunk an Iran warship in the Indian Ocean.

And it was presumably with that latter loss of life in mind – well, if it wasn’t then that Trump was talking ships. Sinking ships.

What an absolute time to be alive. And these people surely said it best.

