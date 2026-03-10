Donald Trump said it was more fun to sink ships than capture them and the Maga response is a terrifying sign of where we are now

US donald trump Iran

Donald Trump’s been addressing Republican lawmakers in Florida, where the topic of his war on Iran was naturally at the top of the agenda.

Along with the scores of people – many of them children – killed when a Tehran school was hit by a US tomahawk missile, Trump’s military has also sunk an Iran warship in the Indian Ocean.

And it was presumably with that latter loss of life in mind – well, if it wasn’t then that Trump was talking ships. Sinking ships.

Trump: “I said, ‘Why don’t we just capture the ship? We could use it. Why did we sink them?’ He said, ‘It’s more fun to sink them.’ They like sinking them better.” pic.twitter.com/nR6KOxFCTY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 9, 2026

What an absolute time to be alive. And these people surely said it best.

Dear God.

(Capturing the ship would have been a far better move, especially if we offered the crew asylum.) This is basically admitting a crime. https://t.co/PVmdILdgpZ — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 9, 2026

Hundreds of men murdered on an unarmed ship thousands of miles from

Iran. Trump: “I said, ‘Why don’t we just capture the ship? He said, ‘It’s more fun to sink them.” These are war crimes and they laugh like it’s a computer game.

pic.twitter.com/K2jzDf1kEX — Daniel Lambert (@dlLambo) March 10, 2026

“More fun to sink them” – we are governed by fundamentally unserious amoral children. https://t.co/5wSP5EogxX — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 9, 2026

How fucking embarrassing you Americans that the entire world sees what a crazed circus clown your president is. https://t.co/c136ZPc4lw — Marlene Robertson🇨🇦 (@marlene4719) March 9, 2026

