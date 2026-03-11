A Maga high-up said Donald Trump didn’t need Congress to go to war and was owned so brutally it hurts

US donald trump Iran

As Donald Trump continues to wage war on Iran (and frantically try to work out what is it he’s actually trying to achieve and how he’s going to do it) Magas have been queuing up to defend their number one man.

In this case it’s Nadia Schadlo – who served as a deputy national security adviser during Trump’s first term – who was super keen to point out that the American president can go to war with or without Congress.

It’s Ezra Klein asking the questions and they were so brutally owned it hurts.

Trump advisor: Congress does not have a constitutional role in the declaration of war. Klein: I will quote the Constitution. ‘The Congress shall have power to declare war.’ Trump advisor: *silence* Klein: It is Congress that has the power to declare war. Trump advisor: S-so…… pic.twitter.com/XBN4L7piZ6 — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) March 11, 2026

No, we don’t feel sorry for them either.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Ok this is legit funny pic.twitter.com/sAHS3ErKy3 — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) March 11, 2026

2.

This makes me want to die. Every debate with right-wingers and warmongers is like this. https://t.co/UGMBzQBn2L — Secular Talk ([email protected]) (@KyleKulinski) March 11, 2026

3.

"Got her ass" pic.twitter.com/uN2tYJkG6Y — J O H N (@johnholowach) March 11, 2026

4.

What the fuck is she talking about lmao — Pask (@Pask218337) March 11, 2026

5.

Nadia Schadlow has a Ph.D from Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies and confidently says that “Congress does not have a constitutional role in the declaration of war.” I’m proud to award her Gaslighter of the Year 2026. These people shouldn’t be anywhere near… https://t.co/Fhmdb4gWJn — Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) March 11, 2026

6.

What an idiot. A big problem in our country is that people who don’t know a damn thing are influential.

pic.twitter.com/dYNTxVjDwZ — Terry Moran 🇺🇸 (@TerryMoran) March 11, 2026

7.

8.

That long pause is a painful giveaway that she’s a moron. It’s excruciating to watch. https://t.co/6D2g8rA5J4 — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) March 11, 2026

9.

When he quote the constitution to her 🤣💀 https://t.co/EYXk9sRdni — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) March 11, 2026

To conclude …

you gotta be really smart to be this dumb https://t.co/1ucJ2kAotZ — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) March 11, 2026

READ MORE

A reporter brilliantly called out Donald Trump over his claims Iran bombed their own school and had the entire internet cheering

Source @johnholowach