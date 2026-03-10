A reporter brilliantly called out Donald Trump over his claims Iran bombed their own school and had the entire internet cheering

US donald trump Iran

You will no doubt already know about the horrific bombing of a school in Iran in which scores of people, many of them children, were killed.

Video evidence showed a US Tomahawk missile hitting a naval base next to the elementary school, part of Donald Trump’s devastating war on Iran.

And yet Trump has repeatedly insisted that it was Iran that was resonsible for the bombing of its own school.

It was a claim that reporter @ShawnMcCreesh from the New York Times was keen to call him out on, partly because it contradicts everything else coming out of the White House, and partly because, well, the evidence of our own eyes.

And it was simply magnificent, not just because of the question but because of Trump’s so-called answer which didn’t just speak volumes, it bellowed them.

Q: You just suggested Iran got a Tomahawk and bombed its own elementary school. But you're the only person in your govt saying this. Even your defense secretary wouldn't say that. Why are you the only person saying this? TRUMP: Because I just don't know enough about it. It's… pic.twitter.com/C9yy4RFFSj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 9, 2026

Shawn McCreesh: ‘Mr. President, you just suggested that Iran somehow got its hands on a Tomahawk and bombed its own elementary school on the first day of the war, but you’re the only person in your government saying this. ‘Even your Defence Secretary wouldn’t say that when he was asked, standing over your shoulder on your plane on Saturday. Why are you the only person saying this?” Trump: :’Because I just don’t know enough about it. I think it’s something that I was told is under investigation, but Tomahawks are used by others, as you know. ‘Numerous other nations have Tomahawks. They buy them from us, but I will certainly, whatever the report shows, I’m willing to live with that report.”

And these people surely said it best.

1.

BREAKING: WOW! A reporter bravely calls Trump out to his face after he falsely accused Iran of bombing the Iranian school that he destroyed: "Why are you the only person saying this?" This is EXACTLY what we need from White House journalists! "Footage shows that a Tomahawk… pic.twitter.com/AjOZ0wQT8Z — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) March 10, 2026

2.

The Tomahawk is manufactured by only one company, Raytheon, and if the Islamic Republic possesses them, it means they either obtained them illegally — which would be a scandal of epic proportions — or purchased them under a State Department export license, which has not happened. https://t.co/89tRNJm9c0 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 9, 2026

3.

4.

Iran does not have any Tomahawk missiles. Come clean. Admit you killed those children. https://t.co/yI80fUXZZO — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) March 9, 2026

5.

He finally gets a little pushback on his lie and then he’s got nothing. https://t.co/DSseXhAq6z — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 9, 2026

6.

Are there Pulitzer Prizes for reporters questions? pic.twitter.com/UugnN7Ytxc — Chris Fralic (@chrisfralic) March 9, 2026

7.

"Because I just don't know enough about it" could be Trump's answer anytime he's asked "Why did you just say that?" https://t.co/ZuEovNDWDQ — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) March 9, 2026

8.

If it had been a woman, trump would have hurled insults at her. — Deborah, My Friends Call Me Slayer💙🔥🐸⚔️🐸🔥💙 (@drodvik52) March 10, 2026

9.

The pathological lack of empathy for the innocent victims and this perverse ability to blatantly deny all prevailing evidence and insist on gaslighting with bogus and ridiculous claims make this clip a good synthesis of the absurdity of having an egotistical maniac as president https://t.co/fxqzg72ZwG — KKGB (@INArteCarloDoss) March 9, 2026

10.

BREAKING: Trump is GRILLED by a reporter for asserting that Iran bombed its own elementary school despite no other Trump officials backing that claim up. Trump now says he just doesn’t know enough about it. He’s just making things up as he goes.

pic.twitter.com/F7eLO0v4pM — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) March 9, 2026

11.

TRUMP: “The Tomahawk missile that destroyed a girls' school in Iran could have been anyone's. A Tomahawk is very generic." RTX manufactures Tomahawk missiles in Phoenix and the U.S. only sells them to the UK, Australia, Japan, and the Netherlands. Trump is straight-up lying. pic.twitter.com/3ANapqOfnp — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) March 9, 2026

12.

HOW IS THIS NORMAL? Trump on the girls’ school in Minab: “The Tomahawk missile that destroyed it could have been anyone’s. A Tomahawk is very generic.” Facts:

Tomahawk missiles are manufactured by RTX in Phoenix, Arizona. The US sells them to exactly four countries: the UK,… pic.twitter.com/g4LPWq7eSY — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) March 10, 2026

13.

Reporter: "You just suggested Iran bombed its own school. Why are you the only one saying this?" Trump: "I just don't know enough about it." First he floats a conspiracy. Then he admits he knows nothing about it. That's the whole presidency in one exchange pic.twitter.com/cTOwKOMaGe — Ounka (@OunkaOnX) March 10, 2026

14.

This is a very direct and well phrased question. States the position of the person being questioned in plain English and asks them to explain why others don't apparently share that view. https://t.co/wFpvltO61y — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) March 10, 2026

15.

🇺🇸 IRAN NOW HAS TOMAHAWKS….According to Trump "You just suggested Iran got a Tomahawk and bombed its own elementary school. But you're the only person in your govt saying this. Even your defense secretary wouldn't say that. Why are you the only person saying this?" Trump:… pic.twitter.com/BHi43zg1i6 — DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) March 9, 2026

16.

🚨MONSTER: Trump was asked why he’s the only person in his administration claiming Iran bombed its own school. “I just don’t know enough about it… whatever the report shows, I’m willing to live with it.” LIVE WITH IT? DEAD CHILDREN? What a piece of shit. pic.twitter.com/gBdH8mjNdg — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) March 9, 2026

17.

Need more reporters like @ShawnMcCreesh that aren’t afraid to press Trump "Why are you the only person saying this?"

pic.twitter.com/kP0EDaClng — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) March 10, 2026

18.

NEW: 🇺🇸🇮🇷 Reporter: “You just claimed Iran got its hands on a Tomahawk and bombed its own elementary school. But your generals disagree?” Trump: “I was just making stuff up, I don’t know, maybe I sold a tomahawk to some other country.” pic.twitter.com/ZaYpeOyLHZ — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) March 10, 2026

19.

A young man with an actual spine, not something we see in journalists lately. — 🥀_ Imposter_🥀 (@Imposter_Edits) March 10, 2026

20.

This should be a much bigger story but you'll never see Fox or CBS cover it https://t.co/FVKtld4iaR — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) March 9, 2026

And just a reminder …

The reporter's name is @ShawnMcCreesh. This is how it's done. pic.twitter.com/qcaO9aZfID — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) March 10, 2026

Follow @ShawnMcCreesh here!

Source @atrupar