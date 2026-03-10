US donald trump Iran

A reporter brilliantly called out Donald Trump over his claims Iran bombed their own school and had the entire internet cheering

John Plunkett. Updated March 10th, 2026

You will no doubt already know about the horrific bombing of a school in Iran in which scores of people, many of them children, were killed.

Video evidence showed a US Tomahawk missile hitting a naval base next to the elementary school, part of Donald Trump’s devastating war on Iran.

And yet Trump has repeatedly insisted that it was Iran that was resonsible for the bombing of its own school.

It was a claim that reporter @ShawnMcCreesh from the New York Times was keen to call him out on, partly because it contradicts everything else coming out of the White House, and partly because, well, the evidence of our own eyes.

And it was simply magnificent, not just because of the question but because of Trump’s so-called answer which didn’t just speak volumes, it bellowed them.

Shawn McCreesh: ‘Mr. President, you just suggested that Iran somehow got its hands on a Tomahawk and bombed its own elementary school on the first day of the war, but you’re the only person in your government saying this.

‘Even your Defence Secretary wouldn’t say that when he was asked, standing over your shoulder on your plane on Saturday. Why are you the only person saying this?”

Trump: :’Because I just don’t know enough about it. I think it’s something that I was told is under investigation, but Tomahawks are used by others, as you know.

‘Numerous other nations have Tomahawks. They buy them from us, but I will certainly, whatever the report shows, I’m willing to live with that report.”

And these people surely said it best.

