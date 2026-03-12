‘What was the dumbest reason that you got in trouble for at school?’ – 24 people who absolutely did not deserve that detention

Life r/AskUK school

Ah, school days. Best days of your life, right? Well, no, not really. Whoever came up with that saying was not speaking for the majority of people who grow up and realise how great life actually can be when you’re finally the master of your own destiny.

They’ve been chatting about the tyranny of teachers and the education system in general on the AskUK subreddit after StatisticianUsual471 posed this question:

‘What was the dumbest reason that you got in trouble for at school? I was just thinking about all the times I got in trouble for messing around at school when I was generally just doing my work. What was it like for you guys?’

And lots of people who were unjustly punished and still bitter about chipped in with their examples, like these…

1.

‘I got detention for correcting a teacher when she said snakes don’t have a spine. I said they do. Detention. Next day I brought into class printed picture of snake skeleton. Another detention for ‘making fun of her’.

MISS BARČOVÁ I STILL FUCKING HATE YOU 17 YEARS LATER.’

–Disastrous_Alarm_719

2.

‘Answered the register, got told to shut up.’

–Quiet-Rabbit-524

3.

‘I got caught looking at a clock so naturally got detention.’

–humunculus43

4.

‘There was a school disco which you had to buy a ticket for. Their ‘tickets’ were basically just printed out or photocopied by a teacher. I commented how easy it would be for a student to simply do the same thing and reproduce tickets. I was then accused of making fake tickets and banned from attending the school disco.’

–Alive-Discipline2160

5.

‘Three of us mimicking Monty Python’s Ministry of Silly Walks as we entered the music class. We didn’t even make it to our chairs before getting bellowed out of the class and sent to Head of Year for not taking it seriously.’

–Ricky_Martins_Vagina

6.

‘Scaffolding piercing in my ear I refused to take out because I said it wouldn’t impact my working, anyone else’s working or my future job prospects. They thought it would and my refusal just annoyed them I spent most of year 11 in isolation for it. So I ramped it up, got more ear piercings, my lip pierced and a hip tattoo, died my hair different colours.

I’m now a college lecturer of my industry after working to management level within my industry, and achieving degrees. Piercings tattoos remain and my hair is still bright and colourful. So I mean I was right, but I was a nob head.’

–HanAVFC

7.

‘It was time for changing over lessons. I made a silly squeaky noise at some friends. A female teacher came in the room with a face like thunder and slapped me round the face. To this day I have absolutely no idea what her problem was (in those days we couldn’t sue teachers for assault).’

–rictay44

8.

‘I got 60 lines: ‘I must not knock my ruler onto the floor’. I did it accidentally, but the teacher, nicknamed Rubbergob, ignored that and made me do them at home. This was 1961, and I still hate him.’

–BuncleCar

9.

‘Going inside exactly one second before the end of lunch bell went off. Bloody idiot teacher made me stand outside his room for ten minutes so he could yell at me and then I got in trouble for missing lunch time registration.’

–Retrogamer2245

10.

‘I accidentally filled my cup of water to the brim and the dinner lady accused me of doing it on purpose (I didn’t). When I finished my lunch I was made to stand facing the wall until the end of the lunchtime break.’

–hdhxuxufxufufiffif

11.

‘Having a light sabre duel with my mate down the street on lunch break. Our sabres were bamboo canes. We got detention because the drama teacher watched us from across the road, at the petrol station. Our moves were so fuckin sick yo, that she filled up a full tank of diesel instead of petrol. Lmao.

First and only time mum agreed my detention was a true injustice.’

–Beautiful_Task3294

12.

‘I texted my mates mum off his phone during school hours saying ‘you’re fit.’ She rang the police, thinking he’d been mugged or something and they came to the school and I got in massive trouble for it and wasn’t allowed to go to my first couple of days of work experience because I was in isolation. A massive overreaction from all involved I’d say.’

–DeaconBlueDignity