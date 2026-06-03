Nigel Farage’s Makerfield candidate just got utterly shredded by the BBC’s political editor and it’s like the essence of Reform UK in 2 minutes and a bit

Politics makerfield nigel farage Reform UK

We’ve no idea how many people Reform UK interviewed before selecting Robert Kenyon to go up against Andy Burnham in the Makerfield by-election but it makes you seriously wonder about the calibre of the people who didn’t make it.

We say this after Kenyon did an interview with the BBC’s political editor Chris Mason and if anything tells you anything about Kenyon and the state of the people who make up Farage’s Reform UK, then it is surely this.

Watch to the end because, seriously, you haven’t seen the half of it.

Robert Kenyon thinks pulling a pint after being interviewed makes him more electable, it doesn’t.

On Ukraine- I’ve changed my mind.

On Brexit – I don’t understand what I posted.

On anti-vax claims – I got my vaccine.

On Carol Voderman – I only made a crass joke.#makerfield pic.twitter.com/FALR5TWBoL — Mike H (@mikoh123) June 2, 2026

Or if that feels like a bit much at this time of day, then this 28 seconds should do it.

Chris Mason, “You said that the Leave campaign peddled nationalist phish during the Brexit referendum. Did you vote for Brexit?” Reform UK’s candidate for Makerfield Robert Kenyon, “100% hand on heart I voted for Brexit” Chris Mason, “So who was peddling nationalistic phish?… pic.twitter.com/AAmgDo1FMX — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) June 2, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

The Reform candidate is, as you’d expect, a complete imbecile. pic.twitter.com/awqWiy0Gf7 — Brendan May (@bmay) June 2, 2026

2.

This might be the worst performance from a political candidate I have ever seen in my life. pic.twitter.com/Kku1RecFJ0 — Ali Milani (@AliMilaniUK) June 2, 2026

3.

Imagine this knuckle head getting grilled regularly as an MP.. 🥴 https://t.co/aXkTEgeXoG — Ged (@martins_gerry) June 2, 2026

4.

FFS listen to this fool, if he can’t cope with Mason who’s one of Farage’s men, he’s got no chance. A pathetic interview of a completely unqualified man, a car crash. #ReformUK https://t.co/CyaG4LRfFP — The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) June 2, 2026

5.

Totally and utterly clueless. Tied himself in absolute knots. Not MP material and could barely function on a Parish Council. — OldishBird (@oldishbird1) June 2, 2026

6.

Saw this & could hardly believe what I was watching. He makes Lee Anderson look like a towering intellect. — Alan Weston 🇬🇧🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@alanweston) June 2, 2026

7.

“Now that I am under scrutiny, I am have become a completely different person.” Pull the other one. — John Horton (@johnhorton023) June 2, 2026

8.