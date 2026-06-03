Politics makerfield nigel farage Reform UK

Nigel Farage’s Makerfield candidate just got utterly shredded by the BBC’s political editor and it’s like the essence of Reform UK in 2 minutes and a bit

John Plunkett. Updated June 3rd, 2026

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We’ve no idea how many people Reform UK interviewed before selecting Robert Kenyon to go up against Andy Burnham in the Makerfield by-election but it makes you seriously wonder about the calibre of the people who didn’t make it.

We say this after Kenyon did an interview with the BBC’s political editor Chris Mason and if anything tells you anything about Kenyon and the state of the people who make up Farage’s Reform UK, then it is surely this.

Watch to the end because, seriously, you haven’t seen the half of it.

Or if that feels like a bit much at this time of day, then this 28 seconds should do it.

And these people surely said it best.

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