What’s the funniest reason you’ve seen someone get fired? – 17 hilarious ways workers have been shown the door

Round Ups r/AskReddit

Getting fired is never fun. There’s all the stress of finding a new job, as well as struggling to make ends meet in the meantime.

Someone else getting fired though is a different matter. This can be amusing, especially if they’ve been booted out for a stupid reason. Any_Conflict_7364 wanted to hear more, so they put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s the funniest reason you’ve seen someone get fired?’

It’s no surprise these top replies were handed their P45s…

1.

‘A colleague got fired for showing up at work on a Friday obviously drunk. They showed back up on Monday, having been blacked out on Friday. This was in finance- not shift work.’

-Visual-Age-1025

2.

‘My wife’s direct boss once got fired because he accidentally hit “reply all” instead of just “reply”. He wrote something along the lines of “this colleague is an asshole, no wonder his wife cheated on him” with both this guy and his wife among the recipients. ‘Easiest promotion my wife got in all her life.’

-g0ndsman

3.

‘The first person I ever trained at my first job got fired and I feel it is partially my fault. I forgot to mention not to sell drugs in front of the store.’

-barwhalis

4.

‘I got fired for no showing at work for a week once. ‘Except I had given my two weeks notice 8 weeks ago and left a note on my bosses computer and on the calendar. ‘When I told him I had already quit and told him about it he said, “well do you fucking expect me to read everything you hand me?!?” ‘He also took me out for a beer on my last day to celebrate me going off to college. ‘Dude was a trip.’

-OSRSTheRicer

5.

‘I had one coworker get fired while trying to turn in his 2 week notice to take a job at Microsoft.. HR demanded 4 weeks notice. Things got heated, words were said and he was fired immediately but given 4 weeks severance and told he could never work there again. ‘The kicker was we needed MS onsite support a few months later.. Guess who shows up..’

-Polar_Ted

6.

‘Found out after the fact but someone in a call center I worked at got canned because they would have another employee call them and they would take turns calling each other to prevent incoming calls going to them.’

-drjenkstah

7.

‘Newly promoted co-worker, spread out safe deposit money, onto register belt. Took a picture of it (and IN it), and posted on FB “flexin’ @ work, step ya paper up”…🤦🏿‍♂️🤑 ‘They were fired the following week. 8 years with the company down the drain!! 🤷🏿‍♂️💸’

-DABOYS_A_LEO

8.

‘I watched someone get fired from a battery plant for pissing on their bosses cyber truck lol’

-lolspoooky

9.