Lee Anderson said he’d ‘see who this offends’ by drinking a pint of Guinness and of all the A++ replies this one drank the rest under the table

Politics guinness lee anderson

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To the world – briefly – of Lee Anderson, who took a break from posting videos of him eating a bacon sandwich to post a video of him … drinking a pint of Guinness.

Because obviously there is no urgent business to be attended to at Reform UK towers right now.

And he appeared to think it was some sort of metaphorical middle finger to the woke masses because he wondered aloud who’d be offended by it.

Been a long day…. So trying this out… Let's see who this offends. Cheers 🍺🍺 pic.twitter.com/JV2tpSAQcD — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) July 30, 2026

And while it prompted no end of totally on-point responses …

"Let's see who this offends". No-one, absolutely no-one. https://t.co/kTYpTp0YP6 — Curtis Daly (@CurtisDaly_) July 30, 2026

Lad has moved on from shitly-cut bacon sandwiches to a pint…? This need to desperately offend people is fucking weird Lee, I'd seek help. Who the hell is offended by Guinness? https://t.co/ta3oClW6y7 — Mr AntifaBot – AKA The Intolerant Left (@_Wrevolution_) July 31, 2026

Guzzling pints and eating sarnies — the most childish politician in Britain. https://t.co/0R6qTi9ec0 — The Purple Pimpernel (@Eyeswideopen69) July 31, 2026

What does that prove you complete moron ! 😵‍💫 https://t.co/ySw3MkyRvw — Peter Hancock – #Farageisagrifter (@HeterPancock) July 31, 2026

The only thing offensive about this Lee is that splitting the G left us in 2024. https://t.co/fF2fANSlWx — Reform UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) July 30, 2026

… there was surely none better than this.

Isn’t Guinness everything you hate @LeeAndersonMP_ ? It’s foreign and you have to let it settle? https://t.co/iM8TCoRaym — Tony French (@French___Tone) July 30, 2026

Nailed it.

Top tier 😂 — Crispin (@SirMustard) July 31, 2026

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James Acaster’s classic routine about men who say ‘he or she’ just went wildly viral again and it’s a minute and a bit very well spent

Source @LeeAndersonMP_