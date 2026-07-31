Politics guinness lee anderson

Lee Anderson said he’d ‘see who this offends’ by drinking a pint of Guinness and of all the A++ replies this one drank the rest under the table

John Plunkett. Updated July 31st, 2026

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To the world – briefly – of Lee Anderson, who took a break from posting videos of him eating a bacon sandwich to post a video of him … drinking a pint of Guinness.

Because obviously there is no urgent business to be attended to at Reform UK towers right now.

And he appeared to think it was some sort of metaphorical middle finger to the woke masses because he wondered aloud who’d be offended by it.

And while it prompted no end of totally on-point responses …

… there was surely none better than this.

Nailed it.

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James Acaster’s classic routine about men who say ‘he or she’ just went wildly viral again and it’s a minute and a bit very well spent

Source @LeeAndersonMP_