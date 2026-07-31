Of all the fabulous takedowns of banged up Andrew Tate this one knocked the rest out of the (prison) yard

Weird World Andrew tate Derek Guy

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Spare a thought – only kidding! – for Andrew Tate, who is currently in prison with his brother Tristan in Miami following new UK charges of rape and human trafficking.

Both brothers deny all wrongdoing.

But his incarceration hasn’t got in the way of Andrew Tate’s day job – getting owned on Twitter – and no-one owned him better than this.

It came in response to a complaint from Tate that his accommodation was a notch or two lower than he has come to expect.

I am in Special Housing Unit (SHU). My water faucet is broken. I am not allowed bottles of water in SHU. I have nothing clean to drink. My only water comes from the shower, warm and from a brown and filthy faucet. It has given me persistent stomach problems. The water I am… — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) July 26, 2026

And there was no end of A++ responses …

Not good bro, remember to leave a bad review on tripadvisor or something… — Matthew (@MatthewMediaUK) July 26, 2026

You’re in jail bro, not the Hilton. 😆 — Tyler J. Pratt (@tylerjohnpratt) July 26, 2026

Have you tried crying about it? — Travis Akers 🇺🇸 (@travisakers) July 26, 2026

… but no-one said it better than Derek Guy aka @dieworkwear.

you sound like an "in cell" — derek guy (@dieworkwear) July 26, 2026

Mega oof.

The suit guy just murdered Andrew Tate in cold blood. https://t.co/jYbXD1riuS — 💀DeathMetalViking💀 (@DeathMetalV) July 26, 2026

and then Andrew Tate closed replies 😂 https://t.co/gKX4oLjp6b — scha·den·freu·de  (@BlisterPearl) July 26, 2026

Derek this was so good I feel like it’s gonna go over people’s heads — rip queen (@lilshrimpscamp) July 26, 2026

Pfhfhfhfh 🤣😭🤣 A wild ratio comment on Andrew Tate’s tweet. So good 😆 https://t.co/6hoZVyTdtG — NΛTLY DΞNISΞ (@NatlyDenise_) July 27, 2026

😂 Derek you always deliver you absolute legend — Anna (@pontikomama) July 26, 2026

Follow @dieworkwear here!

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Lee Anderson said he’d ‘see who this offends’ by drinking a pint of Guinness and of all the A++ replies this one drank the rest under the table

Source @dieworkwear