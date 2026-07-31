Weird World Andrew tate Derek Guy

Of all the fabulous takedowns of banged up Andrew Tate this one knocked the rest out of the (prison) yard

John Plunkett. Updated July 31st, 2026

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Spare a thought – only kidding! – for Andrew Tate, who is currently in prison with his brother Tristan in Miami following new UK charges of rape and human trafficking.

Both brothers deny all wrongdoing.

But his incarceration hasn’t got in the way of Andrew Tate’s day job – getting owned on Twitter – and no-one owned him better than this.

It came in response to a complaint from Tate that his accommodation was a notch or two lower than he has come to expect.

And there was no end of A++ responses …

… but no-one said it better than Derek Guy aka @dieworkwear.

Mega oof.

Follow @dieworkwear here!

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Lee Anderson said he’d ‘see who this offends’ by drinking a pint of Guinness and of all the A++ replies this one drank the rest under the table

Source @dieworkwear