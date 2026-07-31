James Acaster’s classic routine about men who say ‘he or she’ just went wildly viral again and it’s a minute and a bit very well spent

Entertainment James acaster

Here’s a brilliant routine from James Acaster’s Netflix special Repertoire that has just gone viral – wildly viral – on Twitter.

It was prompted by someone sharing their distaste for the phrase ‘he or she’.

The way I cringe whenever I read “he or she” — Cpt. Stickernoodle (@CStickernoodle) July 29, 2026

Which led @Clownishtwot to share the routine which first aired on Netflix – gulp – eight years ago. And it’s stand up that still very much stands up.

Any time someone says “he or she” this plays in my head https://t.co/Rtu6tbpGGy pic.twitter.com/IS0tpMuU3d — * ️‍ (@Clownishtwot) July 30, 2026

Boom.

I always forget about James Acaster and then a clip will pop up and remind me he deadass might be top 10 all time — monty supreme (@montyisontwt) July 31, 2026

I never understood why English speaking people said he or she when ->they!!!<- have a whole word that covers both already — Charly Hayes 🍋 (@ArcagnitaGWG) July 31, 2026

I prefer to use “she or he”. Throws ’em for a loop. — Stalag13G (@stalag13G) July 31, 2026

I love James Acaster so much — Hannah 🐰♍️🐐🦂 (@hannastasia) July 31, 2026

READ MORE

Richard Hammond got caught speeding and it sent this absolutely savage Frankie Boyle gag wildly viral all over again

Source @Clownishtwot