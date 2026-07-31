James Acaster’s classic routine about men who say ‘he or she’ just went wildly viral again and it’s a minute and a bit very well spent
Here’s a brilliant routine from James Acaster’s Netflix special Repertoire that has just gone viral – wildly viral – on Twitter.
It was prompted by someone sharing their distaste for the phrase ‘he or she’.
The way I cringe whenever I read “he or she”
— Cpt. Stickernoodle (@CStickernoodle) July 29, 2026
Which led @Clownishtwot to share the routine which first aired on Netflix – gulp – eight years ago. And it’s stand up that still very much stands up.
Any time someone says “he or she” this plays in my head https://t.co/Rtu6tbpGGy pic.twitter.com/IS0tpMuU3d
— * ️ (@Clownishtwot) July 30, 2026
Boom.
I always forget about James Acaster and then a clip will pop up and remind me he deadass might be top 10 all time
— monty supreme (@montyisontwt) July 31, 2026
I never understood why English speaking people said he or she when ->they!!!<- have a whole word that covers both already
— Charly Hayes 🍋 (@ArcagnitaGWG) July 31, 2026
I prefer to use “she or he”. Throws ’em for a loop.
— Stalag13G (@stalag13G) July 31, 2026
I love James Acaster so much
— Hannah 🐰♍️🐐🦂 (@hannastasia) July 31, 2026
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Richard Hammond got caught speeding and it sent this absolutely savage Frankie Boyle gag wildly viral all over again
Source @Clownishtwot