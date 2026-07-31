Entertainment James acaster

James Acaster’s classic routine about men who say ‘he or she’ just went wildly viral again and it’s a minute and a bit very well spent

Poke Reporter. Updated July 31st, 2026

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Here’s a brilliant routine from James Acaster’s Netflix special Repertoire that has just gone viral – wildly viral – on Twitter.

It was prompted by someone sharing their distaste for the phrase ‘he or she’.

Which led @Clownishtwot to share the routine which first aired on Netflix – gulp – eight years ago. And it’s stand up that still very much stands up.

Boom.

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Source @Clownishtwot