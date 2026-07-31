A Restore Britain campaigner used Manchester’s Curry Mile to criticise migration, and the clapbacks were deliciously spicy – 17 of the best

Politics manchester Restore Britain

On Thursday, Manchester voted to select a replacement for the former Mayor Andy Burnham, who is now sort of busy elsewhere.

At the time of writing, no result has been announced, but we’d put good money on the winner not coming from the far-right Restore Britain Party – especially once voters had seen this offering from Londoner Montgomery Toms.

I went to Manchester's famous 'Curry Mile' – a street that has been transformed by mass migration. At @RestoreBritain, we will reverse mass migration. We need your vote to deliver radical change. Vote @MarlonTag for Mayor of Greater Manchester tomorrow. This is the political… pic.twitter.com/Rs8qNd9Agc — Montgomery Toms (@MontgomeryToms) July 29, 2026

We don’t know whose idea that was, but the reactions suggest it was never going to be a winner. Feast your eyes on these. The language is occasionally NSFW.

1.

I think "get rid of curry" is going to be an incredibly hard sell to be honest mate https://t.co/RbhFmGKL98 — skeletal bob (@bobbusjohnson) July 30, 2026

2.

It's rare to see a man scared of curry restaurants but here's one. What a weak, weak man. https://t.co/0cxOwwqN7N — RS Archer (@archer_rs) July 29, 2026

3.

no way you’re framing manchester’s curry mile as a bad thing???? christ, it ain’t half obvious you’re not from manchester https://t.co/vLfZvb79Cr — CityBlue (@CityBIue) July 30, 2026

4.

Hahaha imagine telling people of a country where Chicken tikka is the national dish that Indian restaurants are..err bad 😭😭 — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) July 30, 2026

5.

Curry mile has been there twice as long as this cunt has been alive. https://t.co/KDpjacP2ic — Elliot Eastwick’s World Famous Hot Sauce (@WorldFamousHot1) July 29, 2026

6.

very funny to go after curry mile which is a beloved part of manchester's culture and history, like literally nobody has a problem with curry mile wtf are you even doing man https://t.co/R2mmdorHyr — B O G ~ D W E L L E R (@real_bogdweller) July 30, 2026

7.

That anti Curry Mile ticket is a tough sell in Manchester, chief. What else were you standing against? Oasis? Football? Big coats? https://t.co/Mfu7GN4XOn — Dom Farrell (@DomFarrell1986) July 31, 2026

8.

This kind of stuff is what irritates me. The guy is 21. He’s been on the planet for two minutes and yet is trying to claim that an area of Manchester that has been there for decades and is widely celebrated by the people there is some product of this ‘takeover’ that’s supposedly… — BKPReacts (@Shaunage325) July 30, 2026

9.