Politics manchester Restore Britain

A Restore Britain campaigner used Manchester’s Curry Mile to criticise migration, and the clapbacks were deliciously spicy – 17 of the best

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 31st, 2026

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On Thursday, Manchester voted to select a replacement for the former Mayor Andy Burnham, who is now sort of busy elsewhere.

At the time of writing, no result has been announced, but we’d put good money on the winner not coming from the far-right Restore Britain Party – especially once voters had seen this offering from Londoner Montgomery Toms.

We don’t know whose idea that was, but the reactions suggest it was never going to be a winner. Feast your eyes on these. The language is occasionally NSFW.

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