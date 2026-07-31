Life Choosing Beggars entitled reddit
27 of the most entitled people trying to get something on the cheap or for free from ‘Choosing Beggars’ on Reddit
There’s a corner of Reddit called ‘choosing beggars’ which is devoted to ‘screenshots, pictures, or stories of people who are being way too picky when begging for things’.
Basically, it’s a treasure trove of outrageously entitled people who will have you hollering into next week. And these 27 all earn a place in the hall of infamy.
1. ‘Customer mad about free gift’
2. ‘How dare they uphold company policies and not give me free stuff?! They will destroy this business! 😒😒’
3. ‘Uno Reverse’
4. ‘Removing plastic drops $200 off. Seems legit’
5. ‘My dad’s a photographer, this is his most recent client’
6. ‘Supporting local business by asking for free stuff’
7. ‘Kindly refrain from upstaging the bride on her big day — oh, and no admission without a gift of $75 or more’
8. ‘I want to go on vacation and should start saving but also could you send me money for my VACATION’