27 of the most entitled people trying to get something on the cheap or for free from ‘Choosing Beggars’ on Reddit

Life Choosing Beggars entitled reddit

There’s a corner of Reddit called ‘choosing beggars’ which is devoted to ‘screenshots, pictures, or stories of people who are being way too picky when begging for things’.

Basically, it’s a treasure trove of outrageously entitled people who will have you hollering into next week. And these 27 all earn a place in the hall of infamy.

1. ‘Customer mad about free gift’

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2. ‘How dare they uphold company policies and not give me free stuff?! They will destroy this business! 😒😒’

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3. ‘Uno Reverse’

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4. ‘Removing plastic drops $200 off. Seems legit’

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5. ‘My dad’s a photographer, this is his most recent client’

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6. ‘Supporting local business by asking for free stuff’

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7. ‘Kindly refrain from upstaging the bride on her big day — oh, and no admission without a gift of $75 or more’

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8. ‘I want to go on vacation and should start saving but also could you send me money for my VACATION’

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9. ‘Never look a gift vacuum in the canister’



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