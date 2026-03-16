An American was freaked out by the widget in their can of Guinness and the rest of the world was only too happy to help

US guinness

Even if you don’t drink Guinness you will probably be aware of the widget technology that helps replicate the quality of a properly pulled pint on draught.

Not everyone knows about it though, and specifically not @yellek007 over on Threads, who just had a can of the stuff and was taken aback to find this.

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Now chances are they were not being entirely serious – well, you never know – but we mention it because it prompted some very funny replies. And any hilarity at this moment is surely most welcome.

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