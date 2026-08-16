Politics donald trump Kelly Loeffler MAGA

Kelly Loeffler, Trump’s latest MAGA cabinet goon, released a painfully awkward ‘walk and talk’ video – 18 people sticking their necks out to make jokes

Michael White. Updated August 16th, 2026

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Kelly Loeffler is a prominent MAGA supporter who briefly served as a US Senator for Georgia from 2020-2021.

Now, she’s been given a cabinet-level position in the US government – as Administrator of the Small Business Administration.

To mark the occasion, Loeffler released a TikTok video doing a walking interview introducing what the role is.

And, hooboy, does this video need to be seen to be believed.

Loeffler manages the walking and talking part (just about), but her ramrod-straight gait and hesitant, stiff walking makes for very funny and awkward viewing.

And people online are having a lot of fun with it.

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Source: Twitter/X/PeterHamby