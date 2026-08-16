Politics donald trump Kelly Loeffler MAGA
Kelly Loeffler, Trump’s latest MAGA cabinet goon, released a painfully awkward ‘walk and talk’ video – 18 people sticking their necks out to make jokes
Kelly Loeffler is a prominent MAGA supporter who briefly served as a US Senator for Georgia from 2020-2021.
Now, she’s been given a cabinet-level position in the US government – as Administrator of the Small Business Administration.
To mark the occasion, Loeffler released a TikTok video doing a walking interview introducing what the role is.
And, hooboy, does this video need to be seen to be believed.
Just act natural. It’s only a TikTok. pic.twitter.com/HNzEZMKVRt
— Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) August 14, 2026
Loeffler manages the walking and talking part (just about), but her ramrod-straight gait and hesitant, stiff walking makes for very funny and awkward viewing.
And people online are having a lot of fun with it.
1.
— Rick (@TheRicksterUK) August 14, 2026
2.
On brand to not have one piece of paper in her fake binder. pic.twitter.com/8ufublJTfa
— Justin Wheelon (@JustinWheelon) August 14, 2026
3.
— Frank Eaton, FCOC 🦛 (@bullydoc) August 14, 2026
4.
She moves like the Kaminoans in Star Wars Episode 2 pic.twitter.com/JOJpl7BrU5
— Grant Gregory (@GrantrGregory) August 14, 2026
5.
— MGLT Gamecock 🐓 (@ThenAlexSaid1) August 14, 2026
6.
Feels like she’s about to show me her progress on my clone army
— Jamies Lanead Winston Fanpage (@lasikjamies) August 14, 2026
7.
This is — I mean this with all sincerity — the worst video I have ever seen. pic.twitter.com/WmYgUx7GUQ
— Conor Rogers (@conorjrogers) August 14, 2026
8.
Congratulations to Kelly Loeffler on her first day with limbs! You’ll get the hang of it! https://t.co/LWiLNTBCXW
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 14, 2026
She walks like the aliens in Mars Attacks.
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 14, 2026
9.
https://t.co/XF4ymkatVK pic.twitter.com/6GSQLdaSRf
— Kaisle 🇵🇸 (@politigaymer) August 15, 2026
10.
When I was about 12, I went for a piss in an alleyway and unexpectedly shit myself. This is how I walked home. pic.twitter.com/l3KGPlD32i
— Moog (@a_toots) August 15, 2026
11.
First day in a human body, apparently. pic.twitter.com/ZrEHypjAGa
— Dissident Media (@DissidentMedia) August 14, 2026
12.
Alright maybe the reptilian shapeshifters in government conspiracy isn’t so crazy after all. https://t.co/nSiktYmYKI
— Dissident West (@dissidentwest) August 15, 2026
13.
She reminds me of a baby drag queen on her first night
— Stacy Hislop (@Stacyleehislop) August 15, 2026
14.
Nice of her to stick her neck out for small business
— Nick Nicotera (@NickNicotera) August 14, 2026
15.
The first administration staffed primarily by cryptids and sleep paralysis demons. https://t.co/I4OVT9oqBh
— jønny (@jonnycollage) August 15, 2026
16.
Why is Trump employing people from the backrooms https://t.co/7GjBDw4PYf
— Cosmonaut Star💫🏴🔻 (@Solidarity_Star) August 15, 2026
17.
MAGA is a movement of deeply insecure weirdos trying desperately to be normal by yelling at weirdos who are actually comfortable with themselves https://t.co/hTlCnCEMnF
— David Z. Morris (@davidzmorris) August 15, 2026
18.
Why is she walking like a giraffe with a sprained leg https://t.co/BCzuXszo0F
— St. Wilding Gyres (@wilding_gyres) August 15, 2026
Source: Twitter/X/PeterHamby