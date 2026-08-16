Kelly Loeffler, Trump’s latest MAGA cabinet goon, released a painfully awkward ‘walk and talk’ video – 18 people sticking their necks out to make jokes

Politics donald trump Kelly Loeffler MAGA

Kelly Loeffler is a prominent MAGA supporter who briefly served as a US Senator for Georgia from 2020-2021.

Now, she’s been given a cabinet-level position in the US government – as Administrator of the Small Business Administration.

To mark the occasion, Loeffler released a TikTok video doing a walking interview introducing what the role is.

And, hooboy, does this video need to be seen to be believed.

Just act natural. It’s only a TikTok. pic.twitter.com/HNzEZMKVRt — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) August 14, 2026

Loeffler manages the walking and talking part (just about), but her ramrod-straight gait and hesitant, stiff walking makes for very funny and awkward viewing.

And people online are having a lot of fun with it.

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On brand to not have one piece of paper in her fake binder. pic.twitter.com/8ufublJTfa — Justin Wheelon (@JustinWheelon) August 14, 2026

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She moves like the Kaminoans in Star Wars Episode 2 pic.twitter.com/JOJpl7BrU5 — Grant Gregory (@GrantrGregory) August 14, 2026

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Feels like she’s about to show me her progress on my clone army — Jamies Lanead Winston Fanpage (@lasikjamies) August 14, 2026

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This is — I mean this with all sincerity — the worst video I have ever seen. pic.twitter.com/WmYgUx7GUQ — Conor Rogers (@conorjrogers) August 14, 2026

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Congratulations to Kelly Loeffler on her first day with limbs! You’ll get the hang of it! https://t.co/LWiLNTBCXW — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 14, 2026

She walks like the aliens in Mars Attacks. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 14, 2026

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When I was about 12, I went for a piss in an alleyway and unexpectedly shit myself. This is how I walked home. pic.twitter.com/l3KGPlD32i — Moog (@a_toots) August 15, 2026

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First day in a human body, apparently. pic.twitter.com/ZrEHypjAGa — Dissident Media (@DissidentMedia) August 14, 2026

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Alright maybe the reptilian shapeshifters in government conspiracy isn’t so crazy after all. https://t.co/nSiktYmYKI — Dissident West (@dissidentwest) August 15, 2026

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She reminds me of a baby drag queen on her first night — Stacy Hislop (@Stacyleehislop) August 15, 2026

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Nice of her to stick her neck out for small business — Nick Nicotera (@NickNicotera) August 14, 2026

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The first administration staffed primarily by cryptids and sleep paralysis demons. https://t.co/I4OVT9oqBh — jønny (@jonnycollage) August 15, 2026

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Why is Trump employing people from the backrooms https://t.co/7GjBDw4PYf — Cosmonaut Star💫🏴🔻 (@Solidarity_Star) August 15, 2026

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MAGA is a movement of deeply insecure weirdos trying desperately to be normal by yelling at weirdos who are actually comfortable with themselves https://t.co/hTlCnCEMnF — David Z. Morris (@davidzmorris) August 15, 2026

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Why is she walking like a giraffe with a sprained leg https://t.co/BCzuXszo0F — St. Wilding Gyres (@wilding_gyres) August 15, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/PeterHamby