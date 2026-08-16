News clacton nigel farage Reform UK

Reform UK threw a ‘Farage Fest’ celebration party that looked more Wonkaland than Glastonbury – 16 intergalactically brutal reviews

Michael White. Updated August 16th, 2026

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Nigel Farage has been roundly criticised for not turning up to the Clacton result declaration on Friday – citing alleged claims by Essex police that the event would be disrupted.

The Reform UK leader also said he wasn’t going to stand on stage to “be demeaned and humiliated by nobodies”.

Which is the perfect segue to “Farage Fest”, Reform UK’s celebration party for his supporters on Thursday night into Friday morning, held on an airfield outside of Clacton.

Over the last few days, more clips and footage has emerged on social media of the party.

And people have some things to say about it.

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