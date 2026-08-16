Reform UK threw a ‘Farage Fest’ celebration party that looked more Wonkaland than Glastonbury – 16 intergalactically brutal reviews

News clacton nigel farage Reform UK

Nigel Farage has been roundly criticised for not turning up to the Clacton result declaration on Friday – citing alleged claims by Essex police that the event would be disrupted.

The Reform UK leader also said he wasn’t going to stand on stage to “be demeaned and humiliated by nobodies”.

Which is the perfect segue to “Farage Fest”, Reform UK’s celebration party for his supporters on Thursday night into Friday morning, held on an airfield outside of Clacton.

'This is a political Glastonbury in the middle of Essex!' GB News Political Editor @ChristopherHope is live from 'Farage-Fest', saying it is 'unlike any political event he has ever been to', as he takes viewers on a walkabout of the venue while counting begins in Clacton. pic.twitter.com/T01K8zYZ10 — GB News (@GBNEWS) August 13, 2026

Over the last few days, more clips and footage has emerged on social media of the party.

Incredible night at Faragefest, and what a result! The people of Clacton have spoken! pic.twitter.com/2T1IGmEhX7 — Jack Hadfield (@JackHadders) August 14, 2026

We are live right now at “Farage Fest” in the Essex countryside on @GBNEWS with a live band, bars, fire pits, marquees. All of this is carrying on at the same time as the count for the Clacton by-election. It is extraordinary. pic.twitter.com/Wt68cYdAGz — Christopher Hope (@christopherhope) August 13, 2026

I see FarageFest didn’t get the government warning about barbecues and fire pits then. Good job they didn’t start a wildfire. pic.twitter.com/UaATpU0VNG — Wokerati Marty (@WokeratiMarty) August 14, 2026

And people have some things to say about it.

1.

Three things struck me about this clip of the Farage-fest.

1) There nobody there

2) Security is a few men in a yellow bibs, probably on minimum wage.

3) It's not quite the risk that Farage claimed.

He lied didn't he?#Reform #Clacton pic.twitter.com/nKtT4NQB1Z — The Rev. Anton Mittens (@MittensOff) August 15, 2026

2.

The Farage-fest? A Political Glastonbury? How is GB News, which pays Farage £1m a year, allowed to get away with such nonsense I’ve been to more animated school fetes. And every wake in the last few years has been more lively https://t.co/TRacVLgrTb — Peter Jukes (@peterjukes) August 14, 2026

3.

COULDN'T BE BOTHERED TO TURN UP TO THE COUNT……

Is this the respect to the electorate of Clacton that @Nigel_Farage has been harping on about?

He had better places to be.

The man is just taking the pXss. https://t.co/hct8d59hRh — Prof.Petro Nicolaides (@PetroNicolaides) August 14, 2026

4.

FarageFest was free entry and free bars — but still ended up looking like a ghost town. I wonder if Farage paid for this out of his £5 million. pic.twitter.com/UKcdZ4csOm — Wokerati Marty (@WokeratiMarty) August 15, 2026

5.

Nigel, not willing to be made to look like a clown stood next to a Bin, he decides to headline at a big top… https://t.co/Qdryte83CQ — Gareth Baines (@DrGABaines) August 14, 2026

5.

More like a nursing home away day https://t.co/d7pS6KNeNL — Has Ahmed (@HasAhmed_) August 14, 2026

6.

7.

I bet the residents of Clacton that voted for Farage are pleased by this literal circus set up for a group of wealthy elites. It's not anywhere near Clacton, and only a privileged few were allowed to attend. That's a metaphor for Farage all over. How much did that cost? https://t.co/q8rQFtCWc3 — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) August 14, 2026

8.

I thought this was a sketch from the league of gentlemen.. https://t.co/ZkYFLPaD2K — Inevitable Pinky ️‍ (@BpdLion) August 14, 2026

9.

FarageFest is, without a doubt, the most dismal-looking festival I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/v7Y8O7xbCI — Wokerati Marty (@WokeratiMarty) August 14, 2026

10.

it makes Glasgow's Wonkaland look like a grand day out pic.twitter.com/LJBFLyqQ2g — Laura Huntley (@laura9huntley) August 14, 2026

11.

I suspect the organisers of 'FarageFest' were the same people responsible for the worst ever 'Winter Wonderland' a few years back. pic.twitter.com/gnXUNXoueQ — A Small & Worried Dog (@SmallWorriedDog) August 14, 2026

12.

"You can charge your phone over there" https://t.co/byCLohUEGT — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) August 15, 2026

13.

The Glasgow Wonkaland of political shindigs https://t.co/csxYDWZgCZ — Nick Spragg (@Nick_Spragg) August 15, 2026

14.

“Well Faragefest was a big pile of crap, but a Luther Vandross Covers band in Essex is most welcome!” https://t.co/4uM5kzP7ZK pic.twitter.com/mexOxf5ISZ — Bloody Desmond (@Worldchampsx2) August 14, 2026

15.

Fire pits while there’s a high risk of wildfires. Totally on brand for Farage and Reform. Some people just want to watch the world burn. https://t.co/xmcoNjW4uI — Leo (@leo_leo_X) August 15, 2026

16.