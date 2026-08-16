News AI donald trump white house

Donald Trump posted an AI video of him showing George Washington around his precious ballroom if you’re wondering what’s on (what’s left of) his mind

Michael White. Updated August 16th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

There you are, enjoying your Sunday morning, so we’re sorry that it behoves us to give you an update on the cognitive health of the US president.

We know Donald Trump is a fan of AI – seriously, someone cut him off – but his latest AI video creation is truly something to behold.

It shows Trump giving George Washington a tour of that blasted ballroom that he won’t shut up about.

The ballroom is clearly on (what’s left of) his mind ever since construction was halted last week until the project gets Congressional approval.

And indeed, Washington seems to be looming large for Trump right now.

But people online have pounced on this clip as further proof of Trump’s mental deterioration.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.