Donald Trump posted an AI video of him showing George Washington around his precious ballroom if you’re wondering what’s on (what’s left of) his mind

News AI donald trump white house

There you are, enjoying your Sunday morning, so we’re sorry that it behoves us to give you an update on the cognitive health of the US president.

We know Donald Trump is a fan of AI – seriously, someone cut him off – but his latest AI video creation is truly something to behold.

It shows Trump giving George Washington a tour of that blasted ballroom that he won’t shut up about.

🔥 AWESOME! President Trump just posted himself giving George Washington a tour of the new White House ballroom, which is under construction 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Dn315Ce12E — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 15, 2026

The ballroom is clearly on (what’s left of) his mind ever since construction was halted last week until the project gets Congressional approval.

And indeed, Washington seems to be looming large for Trump right now.

TRUMP: Posts image depicting Trump and George Washington writing with quill pens pic.twitter.com/WFe19ti93q — Trump Truths (@trumptruthsbot) August 15, 2026

🔥 NOW: President Trump just posted himself riding on horseback with the legendary GEORGE WASHINGTON, White House spotted in the background Two American legends 🇺🇸🇺🇸 Trump loves the Founding Fathers! pic.twitter.com/e4JwvSObTN — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 15, 2026

But people online have pounced on this clip as further proof of Trump’s mental deterioration.

1.

Just Trump posting AI slop video of him giving George Washington a tour of the White House. In any sane world, the men in white coats would have been called in months ago.

pic.twitter.com/at8hc2MkLC — John O’Brennan (@JohnOBrennan2) August 15, 2026

2.

Trump posted himself giving George Washington a tour of his new White House ballroom. He is absolutely fucking insane. pic.twitter.com/TYAxeiPqIg — Marlene Robertson🇨🇦 (@marlene4719) August 15, 2026

3.

George Washington would absolutely despise Donald Trump; he's everything the Founders warned against. https://t.co/AcwGI2F3RO — Dave Hale – Concerned Republican (@CountryFirstRep) August 15, 2026

4.

they said Kamala Harris was too unserious to be president https://t.co/kWvTW8oyVd — sean (@_sn_n) August 15, 2026

5.

This is something someone posts when they have completely lost their marbles. pic.twitter.com/BSDPotVcQn — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 15, 2026

6.

Sailors are at sea eating rotten food and trying to jump overboard and this is what's on the mind of the President of the Untied States. https://t.co/TVqKhIV9Vf — Covie (@covie_93) August 15, 2026

7.

Washington is turning over in his Grave https://t.co/AO06nK2PB3 — J (@jasonllevin) August 15, 2026

8.

and the owner of tiny Mount Vernon obviously would have been deeply impressed by this Palais de Schlock https://t.co/YCBiAM5V3N — Simon Schama (@simon_schama) August 15, 2026

9.

This is the shit Trump thinks about. Not lowering prices for Americans, not ending a war, not getting the USS Lincoln to Port.

He's daydreaming about what George Washington would think about his ballroom. smh https://t.co/Wrd5B2IM6X — Lincoln Square (@LincolnSquareHQ) August 15, 2026

10.

George Washington would have been appalled that a man like Donald Trump would ever be in any position of power. Trump is quite literally the antithesis of everything the founding fathers stood for. https://t.co/nlPtewRfHF — Albino Jiginosis (@albinojiginosis) August 16, 2026

11.

🇺🇸 George Washington looks remarkably composed for a man discovering what became of his experiment with the American Republic. The Founders anticipated many threats, but Trump and Grok were not among them. Somewhere, James Madison is frantically drafting another amendment… https://t.co/ClUia7AcqR — Karim Emile Bitar (@karimbitar) August 15, 2026

12.