Weird World Andrew tate

A resurfaced video of a young Andrew Tate showing off his ‘business card’ proves that he’s never been a stranger to cringe

David Harris. Updated March 17th, 2026

It’s fair to say that toxic ‘influencer’ Andrew Tate has no qualms about making an absolute, roaring tit of himself. In the last couple of weeks alone he’s shared a video of himself prancing about as bombs fell in Dubai, shortly followed by another clip of him shooting at targets in his efforts to ‘defend Dubai’.

He’s an absolute ridicule magnet with zero self-awareness. And now an old video of 2010s Tate has resurfaced after being shared by Gadget on Twitter, showing that this behaviour is deep-rooted.

Here’s Tate showing off his business card. It comes with a very apt ‘CRINGE WARNING’.

Folk were less than impressed…

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