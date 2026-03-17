A resurfaced video of a young Andrew Tate showing off his ‘business card’ proves that he’s never been a stranger to cringe

Weird World Andrew tate

It’s fair to say that toxic ‘influencer’ Andrew Tate has no qualms about making an absolute, roaring tit of himself. In the last couple of weeks alone he’s shared a video of himself prancing about as bombs fell in Dubai, shortly followed by another clip of him shooting at targets in his efforts to ‘defend Dubai’.

He’s an absolute ridicule magnet with zero self-awareness. And now an old video of 2010s Tate has resurfaced after being shared by Gadget on Twitter, showing that this behaviour is deep-rooted.

Here’s Tate showing off his business card. It comes with a very apt ‘CRINGE WARNING’.

CRINGE WARNING: Andrew Tate reveals his business card in an old, deleted video. He specialises in (list of things an 8-year-old would find cool). People are saying he has become a “Lol-cow,” when in reality, he has always been one. pic.twitter.com/d7X0rgE70R — Gadget (@Gadget440) March 2, 2026

Folk were less than impressed…

1.

"and also a millionaire and an all ROUND nice guy" lol https://t.co/pOLvDcerII — Lainey is Actually Romantic ⸆⸉ ❤️‍🔥 (@mothtoaflame13) March 2, 2026

2.

You meet a guy and he gives you a business card that says ‘sexual athlete’ on it… — Artila (@artila) March 2, 2026

3.

How is this man taken seriously? really, don’t undersand — Ricky (@b49c9e19107145c) March 2, 2026

4.

Why is noone addressing that he put ventriloquist on there — Alex P. (@AlexJPreston) March 2, 2026

5.

This is peak cringe teenager behaviour… except he’s pushing 30 in the video. — Misinformation Fact Checker. (@MisinfoFact) March 2, 2026

6.

Good grief, the man is pathetic. — Socialist Ninja (again) (@der_van22407) March 2, 2026

7.

He just told us that offer him enough money and he will do whatever we tells him — clock (@clockwise125) March 2, 2026

8.

Dude wishes he was Patrick Bateman so hard. — Over/Easy (@JSLINTmedia) March 2, 2026

9.