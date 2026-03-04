Celebrity Andrew tate

Andrew Tate dancing ‘while the bombs fall’ in Dubai was a million miles from the flex he thought it was – 17 scorching burns

Poke Reporter. Updated March 4th, 2026

Andrew Tate is living proof that humans can continue to exist when the part of their brains that generate justified shame simply fails to function.

The pay-per-view misogynist who is wanted in the UK for sexual assault, which he denies, and is under investigation in Romania for sexual assault and human trafficking, which he also denies, would be a shoo-in for the title of World’s Most Deluional man if the orange cry-baby in the White House didn’t exist.

He frequently shares clips of himself doing what Peter Kay once described as the walking to the dance floor dance. As Dubai came under fire in the current Middle-Eastern shitshow, Tate boasted about being in the country, with one of those so-called dances thrown in for good measure.

It didn’t get the reception he might have expected. In fact, the internet gave him almost as much of an ass-whooping as Chase DeMoor gave him in their December boxing match.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2