Andrew Tate dancing ‘while the bombs fall’ in Dubai was a million miles from the flex he thought it was – 17 scorching burns

Andrew Tate is living proof that humans can continue to exist when the part of their brains that generate justified shame simply fails to function.

The pay-per-view misogynist who is wanted in the UK for sexual assault, which he denies, and is under investigation in Romania for sexual assault and human trafficking, which he also denies, would be a shoo-in for the title of World’s Most Deluional man if the orange cry-baby in the White House didn’t exist.

He frequently shares clips of himself doing what Peter Kay once described as the walking to the dance floor dance. As Dubai came under fire in the current Middle-Eastern shitshow, Tate boasted about being in the country, with one of those so-called dances thrown in for good measure.

Me in Dubai while the bombs fall pic.twitter.com/fKYDbMcEaw — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) March 1, 2026

It didn’t get the reception he might have expected. In fact, the internet gave him almost as much of an ass-whooping as Chase DeMoor gave him in their December boxing match.

You can have an unfortunate life but you should be thankful that your life doesn’t involve holding a camera for an asssh0le like Tate https://t.co/aCDSKRuO58 — iffi (@iffiViews) March 2, 2026

This dude got his ass beat by a reality TV nobody who literally cannot fight and 38k absolute losers still buying this dipshit’s tough guy internet talk https://t.co/1EcQ0KB3h0 — BLKWD (@blkwdxvx) March 3, 2026

If the Milk Tray man lost his hair and went on a sex trafficking bonanza Probably the campest thing you’ll watch today Andrew Tate trying to impersonate George Michael’s dance moves pic.twitter.com/5R3ON5kQ29 — Stuzi (@stuzi_pants) March 3, 2026

You are cringe as fuck, 40 yo man acting like a fucking kid — B I L L Y (Pre-Rich) (@0xBilly_eth) March 1, 2026

If someone set off a fire cracker in the vicinity he would literally shit himself. — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) March 3, 2026

Trying hard to be relevant during a war is crazy pic.twitter.com/fP0JgLv5OR — Mokankatla (@Ledwabajahiem) March 2, 2026

so embarrassing — Atheist Girl (@iamAtheistGirl) March 2, 2026

Bragging about being safe while people die is the most honest thing you've ever posted because it finally shows the audience what they've been admiring this whole time — NirvanaNuts (@NirvanaNutss) March 2, 2026

