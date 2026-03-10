This clip of a pistol-packing Andrew Tate ‘defending Dubai’ prompted no end of hilarity – 14 funniest and totally on-point takedowns

Twitter Andrew tate dubai Iran

Andrew Tate was super-excited by the prospect of the Middle East descending into turmoil. So much so that he simply couldn’t wait to get back to Dubai so that he didn’t miss out on any of the action.

We’re still not sure if he’s made it – turns out it wasn’t entirely straightforward, apparently – but we mention him because of this video of Tate ‘defending Dubai’ just went viral.

And it’s so much funnier than he presumably intended it to be.

How crypto guys defend Dubai at all costs pic.twitter.com/R9RbJbsFUR — Top G's (@topgsproject) March 7, 2026

You could almost feel sorry for … no, of course you couldn’t.

And of all the many responses it prompted we reckon these people said it best.

1.

Why is everything he does incredibly zesty https://t.co/60NyO8U9vU — Ganso (@GansoConABomba) March 8, 2026

2.

he's always walking like hes hiding something in his ass https://t.co/UVyfEjZy8c — Corn ✧⍣ (@cornski) March 9, 2026

3.

No hair, no socks, no chin and absolutely no fucking clue — Steve Robb ♍️ (@srobb68) March 7, 2026

4.

He is literally the worst at everything he does. Prancing round in his loafers, trying and failing miserably to look hard. The world’s most pathetic specimen of a man. Feels like the man who made the dancing video needs a recall – @wsebag. https://t.co/IdwcqEhOM5 — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) March 7, 2026

5.

I kissed a man once and am still less homosexual than this https://t.co/kpfXhiTVDq — Matthias Schmidt (@eurofounder) March 9, 2026

6.

Why is bro bending his legs so much while walking? pic.twitter.com/q6bXyKmZpM — Andrew (@AndrewTradesNQ) March 7, 2026

7.

How does this man have some men wrapped around his fingers? There is nothing masculine about him https://t.co/gQHvdp7Dl3 — OLUCHI ( you have no funder) (@Phatbabeluuu) March 9, 2026

8.

9.

What is this imbecile doing? https://t.co/YVBd8YRzWz — Brendan May (@bmay) March 8, 2026

10.

Man woulda been dead with that reload lol — Dee_Mac (@Dee_mac14) March 7, 2026

11.

Ohhhh look out!! Here comes General Chinless McGee in his skinny jeans! https://t.co/GhJYwT5SrJ — Book Jockey (@AngelaLovesNY) March 8, 2026

12.

13.

Imagine hitting the range with loafers on https://t.co/VUfDSUUxjv — (@stparabellum) March 8, 2026

14.

His shooting is reminiscent of an old west gunslinger. Namely Gus 'The Gomorrah Kid' Langley, famed for wrong footing foes with his effete mannerisms https://t.co/P8gyBepIc2 — dolo (@doloyeung) March 10, 2026

To conclude …

READ MORE

So-called farmer Jeremy Clarkson mocked Countryfile for talking about climate change, and the takedowns were outstanding in their field – 15 favourites

Source @topgsproject